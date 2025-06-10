Shades for Migraine Drives Awareness and Action to Break Migraine Stigma

The global campaign brings visibility, community, and hope to those living with migraine

Providence, RI, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nonprofit Association of Migraine Disorders is changing the conversation around migraine disease through its global Shades for Migraine awareness campaign. Combining visibility with action, Shades for Migraine sparks conversation and confronts stigma while elevating patient voices — all to advance the public's understanding of migraine.

Migraine is more than a bad headache. It’s a complex neurological disease that can disrupt vision, mood, balance, sleep, even the way we think and talk. Although it affects 40 million Americans and is the leading cause of disability in women under 50, migraine remains highly stigmatized and frequently minimized.

“One of the biggest barriers for people with migraine is that often, symptoms aren’t visible,” said Dr. Franchesca Fiorito, neurologist and Shades for Migraine Medical Ambassador. “That invisibility leads to skepticism, misunderstanding, and judgment.”

Make migraine visible. Show you care and wear a pair.

Migraine is more than pain. It touches every aspect of life. As part of the campaign, people around the world shared their personal experiences in the public service announcement: Migraine Unfiltered, offering a raw and honest look at the daily realities of migraine. They describe life with the disease as lonely, expensive, exhausting, and heartbreaking — but those struggles are largely unseen.

Shades for Migraine aims to make migraine and its impact more visible. Sunglasses — symbolizing light sensitivity, a common symptom — also serve as a powerful symbol of support.

This June, during Migraine and Headache Awareness Month, the campaign invites the public to “Show You Care, Wear a Pair” by posting a photo in sunglasses on social media with #ShadesForMigraine.

“Shades for Migraine is visibility. It’s validation,” said Jessica Johnson-Jones, a chronic migraine patient and advocate. “It’s a reminder that even in the darkest moments, there’s community and light. It is a gentle reminder that I am not alone.”

Global advocacy. Individual impact.

Shades for Migraine raises awareness worldwide while fostering connections, creating a lasting impact. For many, the campaign is personal and powerful.

“Shades for Migraine means community and hope,” said Jacopo Papi, a chronic migraine patient and advocate. “It’s a reminder that I’m not alone in what I go through — that there are people around the world who understand this pain and are working to make it seen and taken seriously. Shades for Migraine gave me a voice when I felt invisible.”

Join the Shades for Migraine movement

“Shades for Migraine turns a small, everyday action like a selfie, into a global statement,” said campaign program manager Sara Berkowitz. “Shades unites patients, caregivers, healthcare providers, businesses, friends, and advocates around a shared cause.”

How to participate:

SNAP a photo in sunglasses

SHARE it on social media with #ShadesForMigraine

SHOW your support and tag @ShadesForMigraine to have it elevated

About Shades for Migraine

Shades for Migraine is a global awareness campaign that encourages people to wear sunglasses on June 21 in solidarity with those living with migraine. Launched in 2017 by the nonprofit Association of Migraine Disorders, SFM works to spread awareness through a fun, engaging, and inclusive approach that sparks conversation and builds empathy.

