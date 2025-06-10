Breeze Travel Solutions Charts the Future of Caribbean Tourism at 'Passage to Paradise' Event in NYC

Scenes from "Passage To Paradise" a celebration of Caribbean Travel and Tours newest partnerships and programs during Caribbean Week NY.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of Caribbean travel took a definitive step forward at Passage to Paradise, a high-impact media mixer hosted by Breeze Travel Solutions during Caribbean Week New York. Held at 230 Fifth Rooftop in Manhattan on June 4, the event unveiled a slate of tech-forward innovations and strategic partnerships designed to transform the way travelers experience the region. Tourism board officials, along with renowned journalists and influencers, were in attendance.

At the heart of the evening was the official showcase of Caribbean Travel & Tours (CTT), the all-in-one booking platform that simplifies island-hopping and inter-Caribbean travel. Designed with both tech-savvy adventurers and traditional travelers in mind, CTT brings together flights, ferries, fetes, hotels, curated tours and cultural experiences into one streamlined portal — addressing long-standing challenges around fragmented regional booking.

“We didn’t just want to solve problems — we wanted to raise the bar for what travel across the Caribbean can look like,” said Casey Davy, CEO of Breeze Travel Solutions. “With CTT, we’re giving travelers one centralized place to dream, plan and book their ideal getaway, while ensuring local suppliers and communities are central to the experience.”

IMMERSIVE TECH MEETS LOCAL CULTURE

Throughout the evening, guests stepped into virtual reality (VR) simulations of Caribbean hot spots, previewing what’s possible with Breeze’s investment in immersive technology. Using VR headsets, attendees virtually experienced cascading waterfalls in Grenada, strolled beaches in Tobago, danced through Carnival in St. Lucia and sailed the Grenadines — all while learning how CTT’s new AI-supported travel assistant and real-life expert concierge services can customize versions of these experiences in just a few clicks.

INAUGURAL CARIBBEAN CULINARY AMBASSADOR ANNOUNCED

Building on its commitment to combining cutting-edge technology with rich cultural experiences, Breeze unveiled its newest flagship initiative, a Culinary Ambassador Program, helmed by renowned Caribbean chef and culinary entrepreneur, Paul Griffith. Known for his bold flavors and global clientele (including the likes of Lil’ Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Denzel Washington, the Miami Heat, and JetBlue), Chef Paul will journey across the region to partner with local chefs, co-creating island-specific culinary retreats and immersive dining experiences that spotlight each destination’s unique heritage, flavors, and ingredients.

When travelers log on to the CTT platform, they’ll have the option to choose from a curated menu of culinary-specific itineraries such as food tours, chef-led dinners and farm-to-table experiences designed in collaboration with local chefs, restaurants and farms to ensure authenticity, support local economies and deepen the traveler’s connection to place through food.

“With my own cultural roots going back to Barbados, I am thrilled to join CTT’s Caribbean Culinary Ambassador Program to give travelers an authentic taste of the culture and cuisine islanders know and love,” said Chef Paul Griffith. “Travelers can expect elevated dining experiences rooted in community and heritage.”

EXPANDED PARTNERSHIPS AND COMMUNITY SUPPORT, ONE DESTINATION AT A TIME

The event also highlighted major strategic collaborations aimed at boosting regional tourism. Breeze Travel Solutions shared new details of its previously announced partnership with Mastercard and Ultra Group, which will bring a curated slate of Caribbean experiences to Priceless.com — Mastercard’s global platform for exclusive travel and lifestyle offerings. These experiences range from premium transfers to immersive festivals and heritage tours, available exclusively to Mastercard cardholders.

“This isn’t about luxury for luxury’s sake,” said Davy. “It’s about making authentic, culturally-rich travel more accessible and desirable to discerning global travelers, while putting Caribbean people and places at the center of that narrative.”

In another major move, Breeze announced a formal partnership with the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) to build a dynamic booking engine that supports its influencer marketing strategy. The platform will allow influencers to co-create and promote travel packages — integrating with airlines, hotels and local attractions — while giving the JTB new tools to track bookings and campaign performance.

“Only telling the story is great, but Breeze Travel goes beyond that to offer us the ability to take that consumer’s interest and book it in the moment, which is vital,” said Kristopher DaCosta, Marketing Manager at the JTB. “The Breeze team was nimble and allowed us to create a package that worked for us as we move to diversify tried-and-true sales channels like travel agents and OTAs, to enter into a new frontier of influencer marketing.”

Beyond the tech and partnerships, Breeze reinforced its commitment to community-first tourism by announcing new Community Digitization Development pilots. These programs will provide local vendors, from guides and artisans to wellness experts, with training, digital tools, and access to CTT’s growing traveler base. All vendors listed on the platform are vetted for quality and safety, ensuring that travelers can book with confidence and support local economies directly.

“We empower travelers to invest into communities that will benefit from their economic impact the most,” said Davy. “Beyond providing niche experiences for travelers, protecting and enriching local communities that make those experiences happen has been our priority. With CTT, we want to make booking a private steelpan lesson or a herbalist-led nature walk just as easy as booking a flight, and give travelers the peace of mind that the experience also benefits the local provider.”

With the CTT platform now live and expanding rapidly, Passage to Paradise signaled not only Breeze Travel Solutions’ bold vision, but a wider movement toward more integrated, culturally immersive and tech-enabled Caribbean tourism.

For more information or to start planning your next Caribbean getaway, visit www.caribbeantravelandtours.com.

About Caribbean Travels & Tours

Caribbean Travel & Tours is an innovative travel platform aimed at simplifying and enhancing the Caribbean travel experience. Founded by a team of passionate Caribbean locals and travel industry veterans, the platform is dedicated to creating an easier, more seamless way for travelers to discover, traverse and enjoy the Caribbean, one (or several) island(s) at a time. Learn more at https://www.caribbeantravelandtours.com/.

About Breeze Travel Solutions

Breeze Travel Solutions is a technology-led travel company dedicated to helping digitally transform travel to and within the Caribbean. With a passion for enhancing connectivity, promoting sustainable tourism

