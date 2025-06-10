ECGI Holdings Invests in AI-Powered Fantasy Sports Startup Payday Fantasy

Payday blends AI with social gameplay to bring a new experience to fantasy sports

IRVINE, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ECGI Holdings Inc. (OTC: ECGI ), a diversified holding company focused on innovation and growth, today announced that Uplist Ventures has signed a new investment in Payday Fantasy , a next-gen fantasy sports platform built to bring fans together.

Unlike traditional betting apps, Payday uses artificial intelligence (AI) to offer smarter picks, real-time advice, and a more social way to play. The app blends features from DraftKings, Discord, and Twitch, turning fantasy sports into a fun, shared experience instead of a solo game.

"This is the kind of early-stage opportunity we're looking for through Uplist Ventures," said Simon Yu, CEO of ECGI Holdings. "Payday brings real user traction, smart technology, and a clear market fit. It reflects our strategy at Uplist Ventures to build a long-term portfolio of high-upside companies that can shape emerging sectors."

Why Uplist Ventures Chose Payday Fantasy

More than 15,000 users tested Version 1 of the platform during its limited rollout

Prior investors included Antler, an early-stage VC investor who boasts a portfolio of 1,400 companies with a value of $4.8 billion

Built-in AI helps users play better and stay engaged

Version 2 is set to launch soon, aiming to drive increased growth and stronger retention

Fantasy sports and sports betting are now multi-billion-dollar markets. The global fantasy sports market is expected to reach $89.9 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 13 percent, according to Spherical Insights (June 2023).

DraftKings, a major player in the space, trades near an 18 billion dollar market cap. This rising market presents a powerful tailwind for platforms like Payday, which offers a fresh approach with a real-time, community-first way to enjoy games.

Richard Tran, Founder/CEO of Payday Fantasy, added, "At Payday, we believe betting shouldn't be a solitary transaction, it should be a shared experience. We're building a platform that brings fans into the moment, where discovery, connection, and community redefine what it means to play."

Strategic Growth

The investment in Payday Fantasy builds on Uplist Ventures' recent backing of TrueToForm, an AI-powered 3D body scanning platform focused on improving fit and personalization in fashion. Together, these deals highlight Uplist's commitment to identifying early-stage technologies with strong use cases and the potential to reshape consumer experiences.

"Each investment we make is part of a larger strategy to build a portfolio of smart, early-stage companies that can thrive in high-growth markets," said Jamie Steigerwald, President of ECGI Holdings. "Payday Fantasy fits that vision perfectly, and we're excited about the momentum we're building."

Uplist Ventures plans to continue identifying high-quality companies that can grow into public-ready businesses under its platform.

About ECGI dba Uplist Ventures

ECGI Holdings, Inc., through its Uplist Ventures initiative, is a diversified holding company that blends elements of venture capital and private equity. The company focuses on early-stage startups in artificial intelligence (AI), healthcare technology, blockchain, vertical software, and other innovation-driven sectors. Uplist Ventures seeks out companies with strong fundamentals and long-term potential to thrive in the public markets through accelerated, alternative paths to scale.

ECGI's Current Investments:

TrueToForm is a patented artificial intelligence (AI)-powered 3D body measurement software-as-a-service (SaaS) for ready-to-wear apparel fitting and made-to-measure apparel design and manufacturing, a combined $8.2 billion market.

Pacific Saddlery is a premier manufacturer and retailer in the $6.5 billion equestrian apparel market and the $11 billion equestrian equipment market.

Vintner's Caldera Ranch is a five-acre vineyard located in Lake County, California, specializing in Petite Sirah and serving as a short-term rental property, tapping into the $121 billion short-term rental market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and ECGI Holdings' expected performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings for additional information.

