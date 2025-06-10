JVP Founder Erel Margalit Appointed Chairman of ControlUp’s Board of Directors, Strengthening DEX Category Leadership

Veteran capitalist and Startup Nation pioneer to guide ControlUp’s global expansion and deepen leadership in digital workplace innovation, with a platform already trusted by over one-third of Fortune 100 companies

SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlUp , a global leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management tools, announced today the appointment of Dr. Erel Margalit, Founder and Chairman of Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), as Chairman of the ControlUp Board of Directors.

Considered one of the architects of Israel's "Startup Nation," Margalit is a world-renowned entrepreneur and visionary investor. He founded JVP, one of Israel’s leading venture capital firms, which has built more than 160 companies across sectors including cybersecurity, AI, fintech, and enterprise software. JVP has also facilitated 12 Initial Public Offerings (IPO) on NASDAQ, and led 42 of the largest exits out of Israel and New York. Margalit played a key role in the growth and success of CyberArk (valued at roughly $20 billion), one of Israel’s most notable cybersecurity companies, from early-stage development through its IPO and global expansion. He has also overseen significant investments in QlikTech (valued at roughly $2.5 billion) and Cogent Communications (valued at roughly $3.5 billion), and holds chairmanships at several prominent tech firms such as ThetaRay, Earnix, and Centrical. Under his leadership, JVP has nurtured major market leaders and orchestrated some of the largest exits in the Israeli tech ecosystem. In recognition of his influence on the global venture landscape, Margalit was named by Forbes as one of the top 50 venture capitalists in the world.

Margalit also spearheaded the creation of “Margalit Startup City,” a global network of innovation centers. Most recently, JVP was selected by the City of New York to transform NYC into a world hub for cybersecurity and digital innovation, launching a flagship international cyber center in the heart of SOHO.

His appointment as Chairman comes at a pivotal moment for ControlUp, as the company continues its rapid expansion across international markets and deepens its leadership in the DEX category.

“Erel has been a strategic force behind ControlUp from the beginning. As our initial and largest shareholder, he deeply understands our vision to lead the enterprise DEX platform category and shares our bold ambitions for growth,” said Jed Ayres, CEO of ControlUp. “As we double down on innovation, intelligent automation, and global expansion, Erel’s leadership and perspective will be instrumental in helping us become the undisputed category leader in DEX. The dynamics of a boardroom can have a profound impact on a company’s trajectory, and I’m thrilled to have Erel leading ours.”

“ControlUp is bringing a new dimension to the Digital Employee Experience (DEX) space, not only by layering in powerful security capabilities, but also by deploying AI agents that automate network and system management for IT organizations,” said Erel Margalit. “Just as companies came to understand the value of customer experience, they are now recognizing that employee experience is just as critical – directly impacting performance, productivity, and organizational quality. I’m delighted to work alongside Jed, Assaf Ganot, the executive leadership team, and K1 as we scale this category leading innovation globally.”

ControlUp’s ControlUp ONE platform—a single, powerful platform built for modern workplace management—has seen rapid adoption among global enterprises, unifying digital employee experience and IT Operations across endpoints, virtual environments, SaaS apps, and unified communications platforms. The company’s vision centers on enabling IT to proactively detect, resolve, and prevent disruptions to digital productivity – while simultaneously reducing human capital dependency and streamlining toolsets and enabling organizations to move towards Autonomous Workplace Management (AEM). With Margalit as Chairman, ControlUp aims to further accelerate market expansion in North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

As Chairman, Margalit will help guide strategic investments, international growth, and future acquisitions, building on ControlUp’s already significant presence across Fortune 100 companies and mission-critical industries such as healthcare, financial services, retail, and government.

The announcement follows ControlUp’s recent recognition for the second consecutive year as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools. With growing momentum in the DEX market and a robust roadmap for AEM, the company is poised for a powerful next chapter.

About ControlUp

ControlUp is a leader in DEX, unifying Digital Employee Experience and IT operations in a single, powerful platform built for modern workplace management. By combining real-time monitoring, intelligent insights, and proactive remediation, ControlUp accelerates the shift toward Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM)—empowering IT teams to resolve issues before they affect employees, simplify operations, and manage complexity without the clutter of multiple tools. Nearly 2,000 organizations, including more than one-third of the Fortune 100, trust ControlUp to keep their technology running smoothly. With ControlUp, IT works smarter, employees stay productive, and the workplace runs itself. To learn more, visit www.controlup.com .

About JVP

Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), founded and led by Dr. Erel Margalit, is an internationally renowned venture capital fund. JVP has raised $1.4 billion to date across nine funds, and has been listed numerous times by Preqin, and other rankings, as one of the top-ten consistently performing VC firms worldwide. JVP has built over 140 companies, leveraging a broad network of partners and market expertise to help companies become global market leaders. JVP was recently chosen by New York City and EDC to lead the cyber security cyber hub in NYC. Among the pioneering firms of the Israeli venture capital industry, JVP has been instrumental in building some of the largest companies out of Israel and facilitating 12 Initial Public Offerings on NASDAQ. https://www.jvpvc.com

Erel Margalit-Asaf Ganot-Jed Ayres - Credit ContolUp Right to Left: JVP Founder and Chairman Erel Margalit, ControlUp Labs CEO and ControlUp Co-Founder Asaf Ganot, and ControlUp CEO Jed Ayres (Credit: ContolUp)

