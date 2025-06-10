MCQ Markets Launches McQueen Garage Inc For Rapid Collector Car Trades Powered by the Dogecoin Blockchain

McQueen Garage Announces First Sale, Generating 8.8% Return in Just Five Days

MIAMI, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCQ Markets, an emerging leader in the automotive alternative asset investment space, is proud to announce the official launch of its new entity, McQueen Garage. A dynamic new division designed to operate as a high-velocity auto trading platform providing investors exposure to high-performing, investment-grade luxury and exotic vehicles using the Dogecoin Blockchain.

In its first major milestone, McQueen Garage successfully completed the sale of a 2021 Maybach S580, generating an 8.8% return in just five days. The Black/Silver Metallic S580, with just 12,904 kilometers on the dash, showcases how expertly selected collector vehicles can rival traditional asset classes in returns, especially during periods of economic uncertainty.

McQueen Garage was developed in response to growing investor demand for short-hold, high-return automotive trades. Like its parent platform, MCQ Markets, the division focuses on liquidity-driven strategies that leverage the performance of collector cars, an asset class that has outpaced more conventional markets. According to Knight Frank, the collector car index has surged 185% over the past decade, exceeding returns from the S&P 500, fine art, wine, watches, and even real estate.

Backed by a team with a verified 60.13% ROI on past automotive trades, McQueen Garage operates on a wholesale model, sourcing and selling vehicles within days rather than months or years. The company is targeting $40 million in total trades over the next 12 months.

As MCQ Markets as a whole moves toward digital asset integration, McQueen Garage is accepting Dogecoin as a form of payment. This aligns with MCQ Markets’ broader vision to tokenize iconic cars. Plans are underway to launch a tokenized auto fund in Q1 2026, which will bring liquidity and accessibility to the world of car collecting through blockchain technology.

“With McQueen Garage, we’re unlocking a new era of speed, liquidity, and return potential in car trading,” said Curt Hopkins, CEO of MCQ Markets. “Backed by the Dogecoin Blockchain, what we’re creating is more than a garage, it’s a gateway to the future of automotive investing.”

Through its main platform, MCQMarkets.com, the company continues to offer fractional ownership in rare, investment-grade vehicles such as their sold-out Lamborghini Countach and the newly listed 2012 Lexus LFA, which is one of only 500 units ever produced. Originally priced at $375K, a recent LFA sale reached $951K, a staggering 154.57% value increase.

MCQ Markets is empowering a new generation of investors to diversify through luxury vehicles and invest alongside renowned racing legends Romain Grosjean and Patricio O’Ward.

To explore live offerings and learn more about MCQ Garage and MCQ Markets, visit www.MCQMarkets.com .

About MCQ Markets

MCQ Markets is redefining luxury asset ownership by making exotic automobiles attainable through its innovative fractional ownership model. The platform serves both passionate enthusiasts and seasoned investors, democratizing luxury ownership and allowing more individuals to invest in assets that were previously out of reach. For more information, please visit: https://on.mcqmarkets.com/pr

Investments contain a high degree of risk. You should carefully review the MCQ Markets offering circular before deciding to invest, a copy of which is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website, linked here: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2025795/000149315224023512/partiiandiii.htm . The mentioned individual, Lindsay Brewer, is a paid ambassador of MCQ Markets, receiving equity-based compensation.

Contact Information:

MCQ Markets Media Contact

Angela Gorman

Email: angela@amwpr.com press@mcqmarkets.com

