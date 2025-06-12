Cofactr Expands Warehouse Operations Coast-to-Coast with New Facility in Long Beach, California

The Company’s Second AI-Powered Warehouse is Designed for the Precision Required By Manufacturers in Defense, Aerospace, Robotics and Other Critical Industries

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cofactr, a source-to-pay and logistics platform for critical hardware manufacturers, has opened a new 10,000 square foot warehouse in Long Beach, California––its second facility alongside its New York operations. The company’s coast-to-coast warehouses are purposefully designed to meet the precision required by hardware manufacturers to manage and store even their most critical components, from complete traceability of parts to temperature and humidity-controlled storage. Cofactr’s physical facilities are an extension of the company’s unified platform, providing an end-to-end solution so manufacturers can automate procurement and logistics processes, accelerate production and scale warehousing with total accuracy.

For manufacturers in critical industries, warehousing requires a level of precision and control that traditional facilities weren’t designed for. These companies’ most critical components are often their most sensitive, with high-value parts like semiconductors and avionics requiring strict environmental controls, precise receiving protocols, and full traceability from intake to delivery. With thousands of parts to manage in this capacity, manufacturers often face misplaced and miscounted inventory–which can quickly result in lengthy production delays and millions of dollars in lost sales.

Cofactr has custom-engineered its two warehouses to meet the specialized warehousing needs of defense, aerospace, robotics and other critical hardware manufacturers. The facilities themselves—and along with proprietary software that powers them—were developed to close the agility and accuracy gaps traditional warehouses often can’t address. Cofactr fully owns and operates the facilities, managing everything from small, high-value components to larger, palletized materials and enabling manufacturers to:

- Ensure quality of highly sensitive electronic and other parts. Cofactr’s climate-controlled, ESD-safe storage operates under 24/7 surveillance with strict handling protocols and quality controls like X-ray and optical inspections.

- Track every component, in real-time. Cofactr’s ReceiveAI, an AI-powered camera system, identifies each component as it arrives and monitors its movements through every stage of the warehouse. This traceability provides manufacturers with fully auditable data at the stock lot level, rather than the SKU level, resulting in manufacturers’ ability to manage inventory at a more granular level.

- Never lose a part with high-precision operations. Cofactr’s intake process verifies every component received—flagging discrepancies such as receiving 98 parts when 100 were ordered—and resolves them directly with the distributor. Plus, stock lot-level tracking and built-in checks at every stage—from receiving through fulfillment—add an extra layer of accuracy to ensure nothing goes unaccounted for.

- Scale operations without losing visibility. Cofactr’s integrated software and physical infrastructure are built to support complex, high-growth operations—helping manufacturers manage increasing inventory volumes and more intricate BOMs without losing visibility. And for companies looking to apply similar practices internally, Cofactr’s warehouse also serves as a working model for how to scale precision operations efficiently.

"As a startup in the aerospace industry, we can’t afford to be held up by procurement issues. With Cofactr, we’re no longer stuck waiting on parts or trying to solve complex logistics problems that should be easy. And the new Long Beach facility means we can get what we need faster and without worrying about delays or getting the wrong components,” said James Miller, Head of Avionics at Stoke Space.

Stoke Space, in addition to companies including Farcast, Second Order Effects and Aigen, are among the early users of the new Long Beach warehouse. Cofactr’s new California facility provides West Coast-based manufacturers with a physical presence closer to their operations, and offers all the companies it works with an opportunity to diversify their warehousing across the country. Located near the Port of Los Angeles, a regional airport and major freeways, the warehouse enables same-day processing and shipping—with two additional hours to place orders—and a one-day delivery window.

“Our West Coast customers told us they needed Cofactr closer to where they operate, so we built this facility to meet them there. From the start, we involved them in the process—everything from the location to the warehouse layout to the rollout timeline was shaped by their input,” said Matthew Haber, Co-founder and CEO of Cofactr. “As a result, we built a facility that meets the precision and control standards critical hardware manufacturers can depend on and can’t get anywhere else.”

Cofactr’s warehousing infrastructure is fully integrated with its software platform to give manufacturers an end-to-end view of their supply chain. This combination of physical traceability and visibility means every part, from sourcing to delivery, is tracked in real-time.

About Cofactr

Cofactr is a source-to-pay and logistics platform that eliminates compliance and operational roadblocks for critical hardware manufacturers working on high-velocity projects. The company’s platform is in use by organizations that build everything from rocket ships, satellites, and drones to robotics, autonomous vehicles, and wearables. These companies not only need to produce and source fast while navigating stringent corporate processes and policies, but those in regulated industries additionally need to comply with governmental requirements. Within Cofactr’s single unified platform, they can now automate and manage the complexities of everything from parts sourcing, supplier procurement, payments, and shipping to cross-vendor logistics, stock availability, and government regulations. Cofactr is ITAR and SOC 2 compliant and runs entirely on AWS’s Government Cloud to meet the requirements of high-compliance industries.

Cofactr is backed by Bain Capital, Y Combinator, Floating Point Ventures, Broom and DNX.

