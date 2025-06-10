FYLD ShowMe Expands to Drive Efficiency, Customer Satisfaction, and Smarter Resourcing Across Utilities Sector

Utility customer self-service solution forecasted to prevent tens of thousands of job failures in 2025

DENVER, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FYLD , the frontline intelligence platform powered by AI for the global infrastructure sector, today announced the expansion of its ShowMe solution. Originally launched in August 2024, ShowMe addresses some of the most persistent customer service challenges in the utilities sector, empowering customers to remotely report issues, such as leaks or service disruptions, using mobile geo-mapping and video technologies. Through effective upfront triaging of customer-submitted videos, operations can plan effectively and allocate the correct resources to enable first-time job success rates.

The 2025 Early Access program generated thousands of returned videos from customers. As a result, approximately 35% of jobs were prevented from failure, proving the value of early detection. As a part of the pilot, M Group Services, one of the UK’s leading infrastructure delivery partners, saw:

Up to 35% reduction in job failures

Increased customer satisfaction linked to reduced wait times and unnecessary disruptions by 20%

A smoother path to scalable deployment, with clear feedback loops and compliance documentation like guided video capture and automated follow-ups



“FYLD’s mission is to transform frontline fieldwork across critical infrastructure industries, reducing risk, increasing efficiency, and enabling proactive management through AI,” said Shelley Copsey, Co-founder and CEO of FYLD. “ShowMe was born out of this mission and is now emerging as a game-changing capability in FYLD’s platform. We’re thrilled with the results from our pilot and confident this expansion will continue to drive smarter diagnostics, faster job resolution, and measurable impact on operational performance.”

Since launch, ShowMe has grown into a robust, scalable solution integrating seamlessly into FYLD’s broader job and risk management ecosystem. FYLD forecasts the tool will prevent over tens of thousands of job failures in 2025 alone, supporting both bottom-line savings and improved customer engagement across water, gas, energy, highways, and telecoms.

FYLD continues to bridge the gap between frontline operations, management oversight, and customer engagement with its AI-driven capabilities. The company will expand the reach of ShowMe across its customer base with ongoing investment in predictive diagnostics, AI-guided job planning, and deeper integrations across utility tech stacks in addition to exploring applications across other critical sectors like rail, highways, and telecoms.

About FYLD

Founded in 2020, FYLD offers an AI-driven digital platform that empowers field managers to make proactive, data-led decisions in real-time and achieve operational excellence. A unique collaboration between SGN, Boston Consulting Group’s BCG X and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) FYLD is redefining the execution of field workforce operations in the infrastructure sector globally. Recognized as a breakthrough platform with awards from the Energy Innovation Council, CEMEX Ventures global construction tech startup competition, and UK IT Awards, FYLD is ushering in a new era for productivity, safety, quality, and sustainability in the field. Visit https://www.fyld.ai/ for more.

Media Contact

Marely Arias

Carve Communications

marely@carvecomms.com

