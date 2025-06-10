Cryptobiotix Announces Its Next Evolutionary Step with Its Biobank Initiative to Accelerate Microbiome Innovation

Cryptobiotix announces its expansion into biobanking, marking the next phase in its evolution and setting a new standard in microbiome research.

Ghent, Belgium, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptobiotix, a next-generation preclinical research organization pioneering microbiome modeling through its proprietary SIFR platform, announces the launch of its biobank, marking the next phase in its continuous evolution. Co-founders Aurélien Baudot and Dr. Pieter Van den Abbeele founded Cryptobiotix to solve a critical gap in the field: the dreaded Valley of Death. Traditional preclinical testing is still slow or inaccurate, this could lead not only to delays but ultimately threaten the overall product development and launch.



Now, with the launch of its biobank, the company is not just optimizing that core mission. It’s redefining what’s possible in microbiome research. “We’ve always focused on delivering actionable insights, with the highest standards of scientific integrity, all while keeping to the tight deadlines our clients require,” says Baudot. “We already had a streamlined process, but the biobank takes it to the next level. It’s a small internal improvement, but one that has an exponential impact on our clients’ workflows.”

The Cryptobiotix biobank is more than just a freezer. It is a storage solution where cryo-stabilized gut microbiome samples are sourced, characterized, and stored under proprietary conditions that preserve both structure and function. This allows clients to build or tap into pre-qualified, pre-characterized microbiome samples instantly, bypassing weeks (sometimes months) of sourcing delays.

In typical studies, donor sourcing can extend project timelines by two to eight weeks. But now, with tailored microbiome ‘vaults’ built to client specifications, those timelines shrink dramatically.

Beyond speed, the biobank dramatically improves data granularity. Instead of working with random microbiomes, Cryptobiotix clients can now access specific metadata, such as diet, delivery method, age, country of origin, and more, to correlate clinical results to individual microbiome traits.

“It gives us immediate access to not just a ‘baby microbiome,’” explains Dr. Van den Abbeele. “It provides us access to a C-section baby, breastfed, and born in a specific country. This kind of clarity allows our partners to refine their experiment to the specific needs of their own business.” This opens the door for better responder/non-responder analysis and more refined product design, all essential for consumer health companies, nutrition innovators, and pharma organizations.

The biobank fits seamlessly into Cryptobiotix’s ex vivo modular SIFR platform, which simulates the entire gastrointestinal tract to understand the interplay between test products and the gut microbiome across individuals. By combining high throughput with validated predictivity, the company reduces development time and risk for clients worldwide.

Cryptobiotix’s research and development have also expanded into disease-rate simulation, including antibiotic-induced dysbiosis, acute infections, and Clostridium difficile modeling, helping therapeutic developers understand how interventions behave in both healthy and disrupted microbiomes. The company’s precision is unmatched, wherein clients get a clearer view of how interventions truly behave in humans.

While the launch of the biobank is an exciting milestone for the Cryptobiotix team, it is a natural, incremental evolution in its long-term strategy. “For us, this is a stepping stone,” the founders say. “We’re already leveraging the data generated to train smarter analytics because the real future lies in making sense of complex microbiome datasets in ways the industry hasn’t seen before.”

Cryptobiotix is already exploring how its biobank can support longitudinal sample tracking, enabling comparisons of the same microbiome over time, even as donors’ diets or health statuses change. This could offer clients unprecedented insights into microbiome stability, intervention reproducibility, and formulation refinements.

With its cryo-stabilization method, perfected through hundreds of iterations, Cryptobiotix ensures the microbiome samples stored in its biobank retain their identity, empowering clients to revisit, reuse, and retest on demand.

