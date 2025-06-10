Cint Secures Significant Capital to Advance Strategic Transformation and Growth in Core Markets

Newly 60 Million USD equivalent investment supports new operating model, accelerates platform unification, and bolsters U.S. and global market ambitions

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cint , the global leader in research and measurement technology, announced the successful completion of a SEK 596 million (~USD 60 million) rights issue, following an oversubscribed offering to existing shareholders. This new capital supports Cint’s multi-phase strategic transformation plan and fuels continued growth in key markets, including the United States.

The newly secured capital marks a critical milestone in Cint’s evolution toward a more unified, efficient, and innovative organization. The funding will accelerate the company’s migration to a single integrated platform and streamline its operating model, enabling faster delivery of insight, better support for customers, and a more agile global business.

“This additional financing is a strong vote of confidence from our shareholders and a catalyst for our next chapter,” said Patrick Comer, CEO of Cint. “Our strategy is focused on unifying our technology, strengthening operations, and positioning Cint as the most trusted, flexible, and efficient partner in the market. We have a clear plan, and now the fuel to move faster. We’re building the Cint our customers deserve: fast, focused, and fit for the future.”

Strategic pillars driving Cint’s transformation include:

Platform Unification : Consolidating technology into a single, scalable platform to improve speed, reliability, and client experience.

: Consolidating technology into a single, scalable platform to improve speed, reliability, and client experience. Commercial Focus : Prioritizing client success and account growth through aligned go-to-market teams and streamlined global operations.

: Prioritizing client success and account growth through aligned go-to-market teams and streamlined global operations. Operational Efficiency : Centralizing functions and reducing complexity to improve margin and reinvest in innovation.

: Centralizing functions and reducing complexity to improve margin and reinvest in innovation. Market Prioritization: Doubling down on high-opportunity regions like the U.S., while aligning local strategies under a unified global vision.

With this renewed investment and sharpened focus on platform scalability, global supply, and high-quality insights, Cint is well-positioned to lead the next phase of innovation in the research and measurement industries. The proceeds from the rights issue will support targeted investments in technology, operations, and go-to-market execution, particularly in the U.S., where demand for agile, real-time insights is accelerating. This transformation reinforces Cint’s ability to deliver faster, smarter solutions for customers navigating increasingly complex media and consumer landscapes.

About Cint

Cint is a global leader in research and measurement technology connecting brands, researchers, academics, or anyone with a question, to a network of over 800 suppliers representing millions of engaged respondents in 130+ countries. The Cint Exchange empowers users to gather insights at scale to build business strategies, develop research-enabled solutions, publish credible research, and more.

Lucid Measurement by Cint, our advanced set of media measurement solutions, gives advertisers, media owners, and agencies the tools to measure the effectiveness and brand lift of cross-channel advertising campaigns in real time to optimize media performance while campaigns are live.

At Cint, we’re feeding the world’s curiosity.Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT), has a global workforce of over 800. Cint has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, New Orleans, Singapore, Gurgaon, and Sydney, among other locations.

