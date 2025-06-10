Progyny Joins Amazon’s Health Benefits Connector Program as First Women’s Health and Family Building Solution

The collaboration will enable Amazon customers who are eligible for Progyny services to discover and enroll in fertility, family building, and menopause benefits.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, today announced a new collaboration with Amazon’s Health Benefits Connector to expand access to comprehensive women’s health services. Through Amazon’s Health Benefits Connector, eligible individuals can now seamlessly discover and enroll in Progyny benefits that are available to them through their employer or health plan.

Progyny’s high-touch, clinically integrated care model is used by over 530 employers and health plans across the U.S., supporting more than 6.7 million lives. The company’s benefits span the full reproductive health continuum – including fertility, preconception, pregnancy, postpartum, menopause, and parenting support – while delivering superior outcomes and member satisfaction.

“We're thrilled to welcome Progyny as the first comprehensive women's health provider to Amazon's Health Benefits Connector," said Aaron Martin, Vice President of Healthcare at Amazon. "This collaboration marks an important expansion of our program, enabling easier access to Progyny's full spectrum of women's health services. By simplifying how customers discover and connect with these essential benefits, we're taking another step toward our vision of making quality healthcare more accessible to all.”

Nearly a quarter of U.S. adults report not understanding what benefits are available to them through their health plan. Amazon’s Health Benefits Connector addresses this challenge by connecting individuals with trusted solutions that address common health needs and enabling easier access to care. With just a few simple clicks, Amazon customers can verify whether they have access to Progyny, and if covered, seamlessly begin their journey with personalized support.

“Amazon and Progyny have a proven track record of creating market leading solutions in their respective industries, so we knew they were the right collaborator to help make it even easier for our members to find and access their life-changing benefits,” said Michael Sturmer, President of Progyny. “Access to high-quality, inclusive care should be easy, seamless, and the industry standard. This collaboration helps us simplify the path to care and bring that vision to more people.”

To learn more about the Amazon Health Condition Program and Progyny’s offerings, visit Amazon Health: Health Benefits Connector or www.progyny.com.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive, and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

