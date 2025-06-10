Empower CEO Tim Phillips to Address the “Next Wave of AI Growth” at Barclays Semiconductor Board and CEO Summit

Phillips joins panel of industry leaders to discuss breakthrough innovations driving the next era of AI infrastructure, from compute to the crucial role of power delivery

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empower Semiconductor, the world leader in integrated voltage regulators (IVRs), announced today that CEO and Founder, Tim Phillips, will be featured as a panelist at the Barclays Semiconductor Board and CEO Summit. The panel, titled "The Next Wave of AI Growth," will take place on June 12th from 4:55 PM to 5:35 PM, and will spotlight industry leaders driving the next phase of semiconductor innovation.

Empower’s latest vertical power delivery platform has emerged as a game-changing solution in the industry: it delivers on-demand, scalable power with the magnitude, speed, and power density demanded by artificial intelligence (AI) processors. It uniquely positions Empower as a critical “pick and shovel” infrastructure technology enabling next-gen AI platforms.

“The Barclays Semiconductor banking team is delighted to be hosting Empower CEO, Tim Phillips, as a speaker,” said Tim Luke, Vice Chairman at Barclays Global Technology Group. “We are highlighting high-profile innovators who are driving key high-growth markets such as AI and data center power delivery.”

“This is a pivotal moment,” Phillips added, “a foundational transformative technology is needed to support the AI processor roadmap and power delivery has become a critical building block. I’m honored to join this panel of innovators to discuss how we’re shaping the infrastructure behind the AI revolution.”

Empower’s participation in the summit underscores the company's momentum and its central role in enabling the next generation of AI silicon with breakthrough power solutions.

