INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sanofi - SNY

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sanofi (“Sanofi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNY). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Sanofi and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 30, 2025, Sanofi issued a press release announced mixed data from a Phase 3 program for itepekimab, an antibody therapy targeting the lung disorder chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Although the AERIFY-1 late-stage trial met the primary endpoint with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful impact, the AERIFY-2 trial failed to reach the same goal.

On this news, Sanofi’s American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $2.98 per ADR, or 5.69%, to close at $49.37 per ADR on May 30, 2025.

