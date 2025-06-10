Astrella® by EQ Collaborates with Harper James Law Firm to Empower Startups and Scale-ups

Highlights

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrella by EQ, the innovative equity management platform, is proud to collaborate with Harper James, a dynamic law firm specializing in supporting startups and growing businesses. This joining of forces brings together Astrella's industry-leading technology and Harper James' forward-thinking legal expertise, creating an unmatched offering tailored specifically to the unique challenges faced by emerging companies.

The move responds directly to the evolving needs of startups and scale-ups, where effective equity management and robust legal guidance are critical for sustainable growth. By combining Astrella’s intuitive platform—which simplifies cap table management, equity compensation, and corporate governance—with Harper James’ practical, business-oriented legal services, clients gain comprehensive support that seamlessly integrates technology with strategic legal insights.

Through EQ’s extensive range of solutions, Harper James clients can benefit from a holistic support framework covering the entire lifecycle from inception to post-IPO. EQ’s comprehensive services include shareholder and transfer agency management, investor relations and communications, secure global payment solutions, and support for complex corporate actions. Additionally, EQ’s collaboration with leading valuation providers, secondary transaction facilitators, and other specialized services further ensure clients receive expert guidance and support at every critical milestone.

"We're delighted to join forces with Harper James, a law firm that truly understands the entrepreneurial journey," said Tom Kirby with Astrella. "Together, we're not just streamlining processes; we're providing meaningful guidance and clarity to founders and business leaders at pivotal moments in their growth."

This move is already providing tangible value, empowering businesses to confidently manage their equity structures while benefiting from proactive, expert legal advice. Both Astrella and Harper James look forward to supporting even more clients as they navigate the complexities of growth, compliance, and corporate governance.

About EQ

EQ helps companies better understand and manage the ownership of their business through every stage of the corporate lifecycle. As trusted advisors, we provide strategic insight and operational expertise across our core services—Transfer Agent Services, Employee Plan Solutions, Ownership Intelligence, Proxy Management and Advisory and Private Company Solutions. Globally, EQ supports 2,200 global issuer clients and 20 million shareholders with operations in the UK, U.S., and India. Learn more at equiniti.com/global.

Media Contact

Nicholas Ledford

Tel: +1 513 833 4528

Email: Nicholas.Ledford@equiniti.com



