School of Social Work at King’s University College Adopts Casper Assessment Into Its Holistic Admissions Process

The admissions’ process for both undergraduate and graduate programs of the School of Social Work at King’s University College will now require the Casper test, which assesses key professional skills – like empathy, ethics, and teamwork – that are essential in the social work profession

TORONTO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Insights, the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education, is pleased to announce that the School of Social Work at King’s University College will adopt the Casper situational judgment test to help ensure students have the professional skills needed for academic and career success. The School of Social Work will introduce Casper into its admissions criteria starting in the Fall of 2025.

“By providing insight into the social intelligence and professional skills of applicants, Casper allows us to gain a more holistic understanding of individual candidates. This supports our commitment to preparing future Social Workers who are not only academically capable, but also ethically grounded, critically reflective, and equipped to lead meaningful change in their communities,” says Dr. Jane E. Sanders, Associate Professor and Graduate Program Coordinator.

The addition of the Casper situational judgment test will supplement the School’s existing admissions process for both its Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) and Master of Social Work (MSW). Incorporating the review of non-academic skills with an evidence-based and research-backed assessment will allow for a more complete, well-rounded picture of each applicant.

The introduction of Casper into the admissions processes reflects King’s and the School of Social Work’s deep commitment to holistic admissions, recognizing not only academic achievement, but also the personal and professional qualities essential for success in the field of social work. At a time when the world is facing growing social challenges and inequities, integrating a tool like Casper helps ensure future social workers are not only technically proficient, but also prepared to enter real-world scenarios in a way that is deeply empathetic, ethical, and collaborative.

Matt Holland, CEO of Acuity Insights, says, “King’s School of Social Work’s ground-breaking programs offer an innovative, hands-on learning experience for future social workers, ensuring that they are well prepared to make a deep impact in the communities they will eventually serve. We’re pleased to partner with King’s School of Social Work, and we believe that Casper will support the School’s commitment to a holistic, robust, and fair admissions process.”

About the School of Social Work at King’s University College

The School of Social Work, King’s University College at Western University is a welcoming and dynamic environment for learning. At the School of Social Work, we care about our students and are committed to excellence in preparing professional social workers of the future. Our Social Work programs are fully accredited by the Canadian Association of Social Work Education and we have been graduating professional social workers for over fifty years. Regardless of where their careers lead them, the grounding in generalist (BSW) and direct (MSW) social work practice that students acquire at King’s has provided an invaluable foundation for the important work they do.

The School of Social Work has developed a strong reputation for the academic and practice excellence of our graduates – partly because we admit students who show exceptional promise, partly because of the fine educational program that we offer, and partly because our students invest a great deal of energy and effort into their learning. We also believe that a big part of our success is due to our relatively small size. At King’s you are not a face in the crowd. We get to know our students and they get to know us. Because we are an integral part of Western University our students have full access to the benefits of a large university, but our location at King’s means we can offer small classes and provide personalized attention to each student’s needs.

About Casper

Casper is an open-response situational judgment test (SJT) that measures social intelligence and professionalism, and is backed by 20 years of data. Research consistently shows that demonstrating effective interpersonal skills contributes significantly to success during academic programs and in future careers.

Casper presents applicants with scenarios and questions that allow them to demonstrate these skills and the extent to which they can respond to challenging scenarios in a professional and socially intelligent manner, by using their diverse life experiences. Its open-response format, with both video and text, ensures it cannot be gamed by humans or AI, unlike most other SJTs, which use a multiple-choice format.

The Casper assessment tool measures skills such as:

Communication

Collaboration

Empathy

Fairness

Teamwork



The evidence-based assessment is used by over 650 program partners worldwide in various fields, including the following educational programs:

Medicine

Health Sciences

Teaching

Business

Engineering

Social Work

About Acuity Insights

Acuity Insights is the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education. The company’s solutions help higher education institutions deliver on their mission holistically, considering the whole student, widening pathways into higher education, and ensuring both student and program success. Recognized as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by the Globe & Mail for the past six consecutive years, Acuity’s solutions are used by nearly 650 higher education programs worldwide. The Casper situational judgment test (SJT), taken by more than 1 million since its inception, is the most widely used open-response SJT in higher education and is backed by almost 20 years of efficacy research. For more information, visit acuityinsights.com .

