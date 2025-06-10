Spatial Computing Gets Its Own Media Company with the Launch of Remix Reality

Debuting at AWE USA 2025, Remix Reality covers the technologies powering the next wave of computing—immersive interfaces, physical AI, and machine perception

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remix Reality , a new independent media company built for the spatial computing era, officially launches today at AWE USA 2025. Founded by recognized pioneer and author Tom Emrich, the publication is dedicated to covering the technologies powering the next wave of computing, including immersive interfaces, physical AI, simulated worlds, and perception systems. As digital experiences move from screens to space, Remix Reality aims to decode the platforms, people, and paradigm shifts redefining our lives.

“Spatial computing isn’t just another tech trend; it’s enabling machines to see, reimagining how humans connect, and redefining the very fabric of reality,” said Tom Emrich, founder and editor of Remix Reality. “As the technologies powering spatial computing have accelerated, it became clear there was a gap. While other media companies cover individual innovations, the bigger picture was missing. Remix Reality was created to connect the dots. We want to help readers see what’s happening, why it matters, and where it’s all going.”

Tom Emrich brings over a decade of experience in spatial computing, with deep roots at the intersection of media, technology, and community. He was one of the earliest journalists to cover wearable technology, launching a blog that was later acquired by a global media company. He went on to found We Are Wearables, one of North America’s first and largest wearable tech communities, which played a pivotal role in shaping the early ecosystem.

Emrich has been an active early-stage investor in AR startups. He has also held senior product leadership roles at Niantic and Meta, where he helped shape developer ecosystems to enable next-generation XR experiences.

With Remix Reality, Emrich returns to his editorial roots, now with a broader perspective shaped by years in the industry as a journalist, product builder, investor, and ecosystem leader. This multifaceted view uniquely equips him to guide readers through the spatial computing era.

Remix Reality delivers content across five editorial pillars that define the spatial stack:

Physical AI – Robotics, autonomous vehicles, embodied agents

– Robotics, autonomous vehicles, embodied agents Immersive Interfaces – AR/VR headsets, mobile AR, spatial displays

– AR/VR headsets, mobile AR, spatial displays Simulated Worlds – Game engines, digital twins, virtual environments

– Game engines, digital twins, virtual environments Perception Systems – Sensors, spatial AI, machine understanding

– Sensors, spatial AI, machine understanding Society & Ethics – People, policy, cultural impact



Readers can explore content through:

Reality Briefs – Curated daily news powered by AI, guided by editorial oversight, and paired with “Tom’s Take” for expert perspective

– Curated daily news powered by AI, guided by editorial oversight, and paired with “Tom’s Take” for expert perspective Editorials – Original, journalist-written commentary and thought leadership from Emrich and guest contributors

– Original, journalist-written commentary and thought leadership from Emrich and guest contributors Deep Dives – Long-form explainers crafted by the editorial team to unpack complex trends

– Long-form explainers crafted by the editorial team to unpack complex trends Interviews – Candid, human-conducted conversations with the people shaping spatial computing

The publication is also launching with RealityGPT, Remix Reality’s custom conversational AI, available exclusively to premium subscribers. Powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 and trained on the publication’s editorial archive, it delivers fast, contextual answers about the people, platforms, and trends shaping spatial computing.

“Remix Reality was built for this next wave of computing,” said Emrich. “We’re embracing the very technologies we cover—from AI to immersive formats—to rethink what storytelling can look and feel like in the spatial era. Readers can expect to see 3D, AR, and other immersive content woven directly into how we publish.”

Remix Reality debuts this week at AWE USA, the world’s #1 XR event, where Emrich is a featured speaker and returning Hall of Fame honoree. As part of the launch, all AWE speakers will receive six months of complimentary Insider access to Remix Reality, bundled with their copy of Emrich’s book, The Next Dimension, the official speaker gift at this year’s event.

Remix Reality is now available to readers around the world at www.remixreality.com .

About Remix Reality

Remix Reality, LLC is a future-forward media company built for the spatial computing era. We cover the convergence of the physical and digital worlds, tracking innovations in physical AI, immersive interfaces, simulated worlds, and perception systems. Our mission is to help make sense of this shift, cutting through hype to uncover what truly matters. We do this through original editorials, interviews, deep dives, and AI-powered briefings. Founded by recognized pioneer and author Tom Emrich, Remix Reality™ also offers strategic advisory services to companies shaping immersive technology. Start exploring at www.remixreality.com .

Media Contact

Tom Emrich

tom@remixreality.com

+1 (415) 990-2341

