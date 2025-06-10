SeniorDent Launches New Parent Brand, SenovaCare, to Expand High-quality Healthcare for Long-Term Care Facilities

Building upon the success of SeniorDent, SenovaCare is expanding its offerings in behavioral health, physical therapy, and podiatry for aging populations

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past 25 years, SeniorDent has delivered high-quality, proactive dental health care to residents at more than 1,000 long-term care (LTC) facilities across the country. Today, the senior healthcare leader announced a new parent brand, SenovaCare, which will continue to operate SeniorDent’s services, as well as offer three new service lines, making comprehensive, proactive healthcare accessible to LTC residents.

For qualifying residents, SenovaCare will offer the following services at no additional cost to the resident or the facility:

● SeniorDent will continue to serve seniors at 1,000+ facilities with preventative dental care (cleanings, x-rays), as well as additional dental services, as needed. SenovaCare’s innovative insurance plans provide coverage for onsite dental care, so residents don’t have to leave their environment for exams, cleanings, or procedures.

● Senior Behavioral Wellness offers behavioral wellness monitoring, assessments, intervention sessions to support stability, reduce hospitalizations, and improve emotional well-being in familiar surroundings.

● Senior Therapy offers a preventative monitoring program for functional issues that may require physical, occupational, and speech therapies to support increased independence, functionality and reduced hospitalizations, costs, and injuries.

● Senior Podiatry offers foot health, diabetic foot monitoring, wound and ulcer support, and structural and orthopedic evaluations.

“With 2 million seniors living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, it’s critical they have access to comprehensive healthcare, which includes behavioral healthcare, dental, physical therapy, and podiatry,” said Jacob Shallman, CEO of SenovaCare brand, SeniorDent. “We know that preventative, compassionate healthcare ensures better quality of life and improves overall health outcomes, while reducing the likelihood of avoidable, more acute, and often more costly health issues. And our innovative insurance model means no out-of-pocket costs for the facilities or the residents.”

SenovaCare’s innovative insurance model simplifies access to high-quality healthcare for seniors in long-term care by eliminating the common obstacles that often prevent residents from getting the trusted healthcare they need.

About SenovaCare

SenovaCare is the leader in onsite proactive healthcare for long-term care residents with no out-of-pocket costs. Serving residents in more than 1,000 facilities nationwide, SenovaCare offers preventative, compassionate care through onsite behavioral health, dental, physical therapy, and podiatry. This integrated approach ensures a holistic treatment plan, addressing both physical and mental health needs. SenovaCare is dedicated to delivering high-quality care that prioritizes the well-being and dignity of each resident by addressing healthcare needs proactively, minimizing avoidable and often costly health issues. For more information, visit https://senovacare.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.