Analysts Predict Xpfinance (XPF) Will Lead The 2025 Defi Bull Run On Ripple ($XRP)





VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xpfinance (XPF) , a lending and borrowing protocol being built on the XRP blockchain is emerging as a force to reckon with on the XRP ecosystem.

Its token presale has filled over 30% of its allocation with a little over a week to go and over 300 early birds have joined in the presale.

This presale is an opportunity for early birds to purchase XPF tokens at the discounted presale rates, creating intense urgency to participate before tokens list on prominent decentralized exchanges like XPMarket.

Priced at 1 XRP for 200 XPF, the much talked about presale is set to give the early participants a potential upside on exchange listings as the XPF token will be listing at a 30% ROI on XRP decentralized exchanges like Xpmarket.

Analysts praise its innovative lending model, positioning it as a top altcoin to watch out for within the XRP ecosystem.

The Ripple (XRP) price has surged to over $2.25 as the entire crypto market sentiment turns bullish. Xpfinance (XPF) ’s well articulated value proposition and fast growing momentum is making it a compelling choice for XRP investors chasing the next big gem in 2025.

XPfinance (XPF) ’s presale is live and ends in around 7 days and has drawn strong investor interest as investors are rushing to secure tokens before exchange listings.

Xpfinance Innovative Lending Redefines DeFi

XPfinance (XPF) is reshaping lending and borrowing on the XRP blockchain with a unique approach.

The Xpfinance platform will allow XRP holders to effortlessly lend, borrow, and earn passive income from their holdings securely on-chain, finally unlocking the true DeFi potential of the XRP Ledger.

Its Peer-to-Contract system allows users to deposit XRP or RLUSD stablecoins into smart contract pools, earning passive income via automated interest adjustments.

This maximizes lender returns and reduces borrower costs.

The Peer-to-Peer model enables direct lending, ensuring transparency and user autonomy.

Unlike other centralized lending and borrowing platforms which grapples with centralization issues and lack of self custody, Xpfinance (XPF) offers a flexible and decentralized way to borrow and lend on the XRPL Ledger using Its innovative framework to positions itself as a token to watch out for on the XRPL Ledger.

Xpfinance (XPF) is leveraging the XRP ledger technology for faster, cheaper transactions and is set to unveil the first look of its platform in the coming days.

At its core, XpFinance addresses a significant need in the XRP ecosystem by providing a transparent, decentralized, and noncustodial alternative to traditional lending platforms.

Users will have complete control of their XRP assets at all times, eliminating the hidden fees, custody risks, and regulatory uncertainty that have previously hindered investor participation in XRP-based lending.

How To Join Xpfinance Presale

Purchase XRP from leading exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit.

Transfer your purchased XRP to a secure non-custodial wallet that supports the XRP Ledger, such as Xaman.

Visit the official presale portal at https://xp.finance/presale , copy the presale address, and send in your desired XRP contribution.

Add the XPF trustline to your wallet , ensuring you automatically receive tokens when the presale concludes.

Don’t miss any updates by joining the Xpfinance telegram community .

