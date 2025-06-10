ONAR Appoints Esteemed Executive Howard Palefsky to the Company’s Board of Directors

Miami, FL, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onar Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR), a leading marketing technology company and network of marketing agencies, today announced the appointment of Howard Palefsky to ONAR’s Board of Directors. Palefsky, an esteemed CEO, VC & PE partner, entrepreneur, board member, chair, and investor with experience across the life sciences, healthcare, and medical technology industries, will also chair the Company’s Governance and Nominating Committee.

“It is an honor to welcome Howard to our Board of Directors and as Chair of our Governance and Nominating Committee,” stated Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR. “Howard’s extensive expertise with financial markets and public companies, coupled with his experience in healthcare, will be invaluable to our company's growth and further expansion in the healthcare marketing sector."

“ONAR has gone through significant transformations within the last year and is seeing accelerated growth within the middle-market,” stated Palefsky. “I look forward to helping the Company on its current trajectory and sharing my past experiences to help fuel its success.”

Palefsky has led life-science and medical technology organizations to achieve significant growth, creating value exceeding $4B. He has also sat on the boards of more than 30 organizations, including Target Therapeutics, which was acquired by Boston Scientific, Pulmonx, and M8 Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Acino. Palefsky has played a pivotal role in establishing more than 20 businesses, spearheading innumerous capital raises, Initial Public Offerings, and acquisitions. Additionally, he has overseen more than 40 new product launches across the U.S., Europe, LATAM, and Asia Pacific, gaining invaluable strategic insight into regulatory affairs and reimbursement mechanics in multiple geographies.

ONAR is focused on building out its Board of Directors, having also recently announced the appointment of renowned marketing executive Jon Bond to its board. These two appointments are expected to enhance the Company’s business operations across multiple domains, including merger and acquisition strategy, growth initiatives, and agency network advancement.

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network. The Company’s mission is to power unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR's agency network offers a range of services including performance marketing & SEO, healthcare marketing, and experiential marketing & events. ONAR’s agencies focus on servicing middle-market and growth stage companies, and the Company is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network. Additionally, the Company’s technology incubator, ONAR Labs, is focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions. For more information, visit www.onar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals, including surpassing $100 million in revenue and securing a NASDAQ listing; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Sara Scully

Marketing Manager

ONAR

213-437-3081

IR@onar.com





