Primech AI, Subsidiary of Primech Holdings Wins Robotics Category at Singapore Business Review Technology Excellence Awards 2025

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech AI Pte. Ltd. (“Primech AI” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), today announced that it has been named Winner in the Robotics category at the prestigious Singapore Business Review (SBR) Technology Excellence Awards 2025. This recognition underscores Primech AI’s commitment to innovation and leadership in the robotics industry and its ongoing efforts to drive technological advancements that enhance productivity and transform industries.

The SBR Technology Excellence Awards celebrate the achievements of Singapore’s top technology companies and innovators, highlighting organizations that have made significant contributions to the nation’s digital transformation journey. As detailed in the official SBR announcement, this year’s ceremony recognized outstanding projects and solutions shaping the future of technology in Singapore and beyond.

Primech AI’s award-winning robotics solutions have set new benchmarks for efficiency, reliability, and intelligent automation. HYTRON model incorporates the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Super, a state-of-the-art System-on-Module (SoM) designed for robust edge AI and robotics applications. Known for its compact size and powerful AI capabilities, the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Super facilitates high-energy efficiency and superior AI processing at the edge, empowering HYTRON to deliver enhanced performance in autonomous toilet cleaning. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence, Primech AI continues to develop advanced robotic systems that address the evolving needs of businesses across multiple sectors.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Singapore Business Review for our contributions to robotics and technology innovation,” said Charles Ng, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Primech AI. “This award is a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of our team, and it motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what robotics can achieve for our clients and the community.”

For more information about the SBR Technology Excellence Awards 2025 and the full list of winners, please refer to the official announcement by Singapore Business Review.

About Primech AI

Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai .

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

