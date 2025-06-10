Sartorial Wealth Launches as Independent Firm, Specializing in Canada-U.S. Cross-Border Investing

Founder Shiraz Ahmed set to deliver bespoke wealth management with a data-driven edge

Mississauga, ON, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sartorial Wealth Inc. today announced its official launch as an independent advisory firm, focused on serving clients with cross-border financial needs. Founded by award-winning senior portfolio manager Shiraz Ahmed, CIM , Sartorial Wealth is positioned as one of Canada’s only dual-licensed firms offering customized, data-driven wealth management for clients in both Canada and the United States.

Originally established in 2014 under Raymond James Ltd., Sartorial Wealth now operates independently to deliver tailored investment strategies and financial planning services. Sartorial (sar·to·ri·al), Latin for tailor-made, reflects the firm’s core belief that financial advice should be as individual as the clients it serves.

“As no two people are the same, financial advice shouldn’t be either. Using our bespoke planning process and our quantitative investment methodologies, Sartorial Wealth aims to provide clients with a customized financial plan and data-driven asset management free from the constraints of traditional financial institutions,” says Shiraz Ahmed, Founder and CEO, Sartorial Wealth Inc.

Redefining Retail Investment Management

As an independent firm, Sartorial Wealth brings institutional-grade methodologies, typically reserved for hedge funds or pensions, to individual investors. At the heart of its offering is Sartorial Wealth’s proprietary algorithm, developed over six years. The tool was designed to solve the variable of suitability customized to each client by simultaneously analyzing risk and return to help pinpoint optimal trading opportunities.

“Another key benefit of this technology is that it removes human bias and subjectivity from portfolio management, relying on evidence-based objective analysis,” adds Ahmed.

Meeting the Rising Demand for Cross-Border Expertise

“The highly-charged geopolitical climate and shifting global markets have led many to make emotionally driven decisions, often resulting in costly mistakes,” warns Ahmed. “Despite sharing one of the world’s largest land borders, Canada and the U.S. have vastly different taxation policies and financial regulations. With migration on the rise, Sartorial Wealth is uniquely positioned to guide clients through this complex landscape to help them make informed, strategic decisions that protect and grow their wealth - no matter where they call home.”

Sartorial Wealth Inc. operates as a Portfolio Manager registered in Canada (ON, QC, AB, BC, NT, NS). Sartorial Wealth Inc. also functions as a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) under the oversight of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Sartorial Wealth Inc.

Sartorial Wealth is a premier independent wealth management firm serving clients across Canada and the United States. Founded by Shiraz Ahmed, a dual-licensed senior portfolio manager with more than 20 years experience, the firm specializes in cross-border wealth strategies, investment management, and financial planning. Sartorial Wealth operates with a fiduciary commitment to acting in clients’ best interests, providing tailored solutions backed by cutting-edge technology and institutional-grade custodial support.

