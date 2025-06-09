Minnesota DNR and Council on Disability host ribbon cutting to celebrate accessibility improvements at William O’Brien State Park (published June 9, 2025)

Minnesota DNR and Council on Disability host ribbon cutting to celebrate accessibility improvements at William O’Brien State Park

WHAT:

Ribbon cutting marking the completion of major accessibility upgrades to William O’Brien State Park’s Walter F. Mondale Day Use Area, funded by state bonding and Get Out MORE (Modernize Outdoor Recreation Experiences).

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 11, 10 a.m.

WHERE:

Shelter 2 in William O’Brien State Park’s Walter F. Mondale Day Use Area, 16821 O'Brien Trail N., Marine on St. Croix (Park map). Parking is available in the Day Use Area.

WHAT CAMERAS WILL SEE:

Representatives from the Minnesota DNR and Minnesota Council on Disability will speak briefly about the project and do a ribbon cutting, marking the project’s completion.

Speakers will include:

Sarah Strommen, Minnesota DNR Commissioner

Ann Pierce, Minnesota DNR Parks & Trails director

David Dively, executive director of Minnesota Council on Disability

Kevin Nyenhuis, mayor of Marine on St. Croix

Reporters will see a variety of new ADA-compliant improvements, including new accessible restrooms, picnic shelters, and beach improvements; all-terrain track chair demonstrations and more. DNR staff will also offer a guided tour of construction after the ribbon cutting.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

An American Sign Language interpreter will be available at the event. For additional accommodations, please contact Lauren Peck at [email protected].