Global Rocket Solid Propulsion Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments, and Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does The Data On The Rocket Solid Propulsion Market Size Indicate?

A closer look at the market shows steady growth in recent years. In 2024, the rocket solid propulsion market size was $296.61 billion, and it is expected to reach $309.65 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.4%. Factors fueling this growth include rising defense budgets, increasing space exploration efforts, growing geopolitical tensions, an increase in satellite launches, and an increasing reliance on Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles ICBMs and Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles SLBMs.

What Are The Market Projections For The Rocket Solid Propulsion Industry?

The rocket solid propulsion market is set to continue its steady growth, reaching a projected $364.47 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 4.2%. This future growth can be attributed to the rising demand for small satellite launches, growth in private spaceflight initiatives, increasing adoption of hypersonic missiles, growing investments in space defense systems, and an increase in reusable launch vehicle technologies. Significant trends for this period include the development of advanced sensors and control systems, green propellants, advanced propellant compositions, thermal management innovations, reusability, and propulsion system lifecycle extension.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Rocket Solid Propulsion Market?

Emerging trends reveal a rising number of satellite launches, a key growth driver for the rocket solid propulsion market. The increasing number of satellite launches primarily contribute to the growing demand for communication. Satellites enhance connectivity, enabling faster and more reliable data transmission for internet, television, and telecommunications services, especially in remote and underserved areas. Rocket solid propulsion is crucial for satellite deployment, delivering the required thrust and reliability to accurately place satellites into their intended orbits. In fact, as of spring 2022, there are nearly 5,500 active satellites in orbit, with the Government Accountability Office predicting the launch of an additional 58,000 by 2030.

Which Companies Are The Key Industry Players In The Rocket Solid Propulsion Market?

Key players operating in the rocket solid propulsion market include The Boeing Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Safran S.A., Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., Airbus SE, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Arianespace SA, Anduril Industries Inc., Firefly Aerospace Inc., Avio S.p.A., Gilmour Space Technologies Pty Ltd., EDePro – Engine Development and Production d.o.o., Skyroot Aerospace Private Limited, Firehawk Aerospace Inc., Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., and Thiokol Propulsion.

How Is The Rocket Solid Propulsion Market Segmented?

The rocket solid propulsion market is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Boosters, Upper Stages, In-Space Propulsion

2 By Rocket Type: Launch Vehicles, Spacecraft Propulsion, Military Rockets

3 By Propellant Type: Ammonium Perchlorate Composite Propellant APCP, Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene HTPB, Polyurethane PU

4 By Application: Earth Observation, Navigation, Communication, Space Exploration

5 By End User: Government, Commercial, Research Institutions

What About Regional Insights in the Rocket Solid Propulsion Market?

In 2024, North America led the rocket solid propulsion market, but Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the fastest in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

