Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A. Receives AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell

Springdale, Arkansas – The Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A. has been awarded the AV Preeminent® rating by Martindale-Hubbell, the highest possible peer-review rating for legal ability, ethical standards, and professional excellence. This distinction is reserved for attorneys with the highest legal knowledge, communication skills, and integrity, as recognized by fellow attorneys and judges.

“This recognition means a great deal because it comes directly from legal professionals who have seen our work firsthand,” said Jason M. Hatfield, the firm’s founding attorney. “Our team remains committed to delivering top-tier advocacy for clients, and earning this rating confirms that our dedication is recognized within the legal community.”

What the AV Preeminent Rating Means

For more than 130 years, Martindale-Hubbell has evaluated attorneys through a rigorous peer review system that assesses professional ability and ethical conduct. The AV Preeminent® rating represents the highest standard in these evaluations, awarded only to attorneys who meet strict criteria.

The rating process includes a secure peer review survey completed by attorneys and judges familiar with a lawyer’s work. Participants assess legal ability, professional conduct, and ethical standards. Attorneys who receive an AV Preeminent rating are regarded as leaders in their fields and are recognized for exceptional legal skill, advocacy, and integrity.

Historically, Martindale-Hubbell used an A-B-C rating scale to evaluate legal professionals, with “A” representing very high legal ability and “V” signifying very high ethical standards. Over time, this system evolved into the AV Preeminent rating, which remains the most respected designation in the legal industry.

Why the Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A. Earned This Distinction

Receiving an AV Preeminent rating is a testament to the firm’s dedication to client advocacy, legal strategy, and ethical representation. Attorneys at the Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A. have built a reputation for delivering strong results for clients in personal injury and workers’ compensation cases.

The firm is known for:

Securing significant settlements and verdicts for injury victims;

Providing compassionate representation to individuals suffering from workplace injuries and negligence-related accidents;

Holding insurance companies accountable when they delay or deny rightful claims; and

Fighting for the rights of workers and accident victims to ensure fair treatment under Arkansas law.

“We believe in standing up for people who need a strong advocate in their corner,” said Hatfield. “Earning an AV Preeminent rating is an honor, but our greatest reward comes from helping clients get the justice and compensation they deserve.”

What This Recognition Means for Clients

For injury victims and workers seeking legal representation, an AV Preeminent rating offers reassurance that they are choosing a firm highly regarded within the legal profession. This designation confirms that the Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A. upholds the highest legal advocacy, professionalism, and client service standards.

Clients who turn to this firm can expect the following:

Thorough case preparation and strategic legal representation.

Personalized attention and a commitment to securing the best possible outcome.

A legal team that other attorneys trust and respect.

The AV Preeminent rating highlights the firm’s commitment to protecting the rights of injury victims and workers in Arkansas. When facing the challenges of a personal injury or workers’ compensation claim, having a top-rated legal team means you can trust that your case will be pursued with determination, professionalism, and a focus on achieving the best possible outcome.

The Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A. remains dedicated to providing exceptional legal representation for personal injury victims and injured workers across Arkansas. With an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the firm is recognized for its legal skill, ethical standards, and commitment to client advocacy. Whether handling car accidents, workplace injuries, or wrongful death claims, the firm fights for fair compensation and justice. This prestigious rating reaffirms that clients can trust the Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A. to stand up for their rights with integrity, experience, and results-driven representation.

