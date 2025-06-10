It’s a three-peat! Questrade leads annual ranking as MoneySense’s Best Online Broker in Canada again for 2025

Online brokerage applauded for its surprise move to offer $0 commission trading, as well as its stellar investing platforms, customer service, and financial education offerings

TORONTO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) -- Canada’s #1 rated* online brokerage -- is honoured to share that it has retained the title of MoneySense’s Best Online Broker in Canada for 2025, landing atop the ranking for a third consecutive year. The annual MoneySense review, conducted in partnership with research firm Surviscor, assesses and compares Canadian online brokerages across four pillars of investor experience including desktop and mobile platforms, service efficacy, and commissions and fees.

“Reclaiming the title of Best Online Broker in Canada adds to an already eventful year for Questrade with our move to offer $0 commission trading alongside our introduction of real-time fractional trading and Questrade Plus,” said Rob Galaski, Chief Journey Officer, Questrade. “This recognition stands as another powerful acknowledgement of our team’s work to deliver Canada’s most complete and compelling investment offering, furthering our mission to help all Canadians become much more financially successful and secure.”

In another standout year where Questrade outperformed its peers across many of the investor experience categories, it was applauded for its surprise move to introduce $0 commission trading, as well as its reliable customer service experience, industry-leading digital investment platforms, and ongoing commitment to investor education.

“We’re proud to once again name Questrade as MoneySense’s Best Online Broker in Canada for 2025,” said Natasha Macmillan, Senior Business Director, MoneySense. “Questrade leads the way with a robust, user-focused platform that prioritizes accessibility, innovation, and exceptional service, delivering genuine value to investors at every experience level. Its unwavering commitment to enhancing the investor experience, education, and ongoing support truly sets Questrade apart from the competition.”



Adding to the repeat recognition, MoneySense’s 2025 review also named Questrade as best broker for new and seasoned investors, $0 commission trading, user experience, and account experience, highlighting the online brokerage’s attention to the evolving needs and preferences of active and passive investors alike.

For a full breakdown of the rankings and explanation of all the criteria used, please visit the following link: https://www.moneysense.ca/save/investing/best-online-brokers-in-canada/ .



About Questrade

Questrade, Inc. (“Questrade”) is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 25 years of challenging the status quo as one of Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerages and over $50 billion in assets under administration, Questrade and its affiliates provide financial products and services, including securities and foreign currency investments. For more information, visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Questrade is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

* MoneySense 2025

Media Contact

For more information, please contact J.R Gabriel, Questrade Financial Group at: jgabriel@questrade.com .

MoneySense Seal 2025 Best Online Broker in Canada

