Hill International Selected as Independent Engineer for Phase 2 Development Works at Cyprus’ Larnaka and Pafos International Airports

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. and NICOSIA, Cyprus, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was selected by the Cyprus Government and Hermes Airports Ltd. to deliver independent engineering services for the Phase 2 Development Works at Larnaka International Airport (LCA) and Pafos International Airport (PFO) in Cyprus. Hermes Airports operates LCA and PFO under a build-operate-transfer (BOT) concession agreement with the Republic of Cyprus. As part of their ongoing commitment to service quality, Hermes Airports is implementing the Phase 2 expansion program at both airports as per the Concession Agreement with the Cyprus Government.

The €170 million Phase 2 Development program is comprised of projects that increase airport capacity and improve the passenger experience. These projects include the expansion of existing facilities and the construction of new facilities, such as a new walk-in-walk-out pier and a remote apron. When complete, the improvements will increase the capacity of LCA to 12.4 million passengers per year and the capacity of PFO to 5 million passengers per year.

Hill, leading a consortium that includes SALFO & Associates SA, will oversee the progress of construction works to help ensure they are undertaken in accordance with the agreement of Hermes Airports with the Cyprus Government. The Hill consortium will deploy a team of internationally renowned aviation experts with proven track records in delivering independent engineering, project management, and technical oversight services at airports throughout the world. Local engineering professionals and project controls personnel will support these experts with knowledge of Cypriot development codes and regulations.

Hill Vice President & Managing Director Southeast Europe Panagiotis Efstathiou said: “This new award adds to our growing portfolio of infrastructure assignments in the Mediterranean region and exemplifies the value Hill and our partners can add to our clients’ projects.”

“Hill is known for delivering complex airport projects that transform passenger experiences, and we welcome the opportunity to leverage lessons learned and apply best practices in the delivery of our services at LCA and PFO,” adds Hill Vice President, Aviation Sector Lead Europe Tamara Fleuti. “We look forward to working with Hermes Airports and the Republic of Cyprus on these exciting projects.”

“As air travel continues to grow in Europe, forward-thinking partners like Hermes Airports and the Cyprus Government are working hard to anticipate and meet the needs of their passengers and carriers, and our experts, like Tamara, are here to help,” says Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali.

