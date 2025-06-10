SafetySpect Acquires FDA-Approved HyperMed Imaging Technology with Strategic Investment from Biomark Capital

Strategic acquisition expands SafetySpect's medical imaging capabilities with HyperView™ technology and intellectual property portfolio

GRAND FORKS , ND, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SafetySpect Inc., a leader in intelligent optical imaging systems, today announced the acquisition of key assets from HyperMed Imaging Inc., including its FDA-approved HyperView™ technology, intellectual property portfolio, and core imaging systems. This strategic acquisition was supported by an investment from Biomark Capital, a venture capital firm specializing in transformative healthcare innovations.As part of the transaction, Biomark Capital transferred their ownership of the HyperMed assets and made an equity-based investment in SafetySpect. The terms of the deal remain undisclosed. This collaboration enables SafetySpect to advance and expand HyperMed's foundational imaging technology into next-generation medical platforms."HyperMed's technology represents a significant and strategic addition to our capabilities," said Kenneth Barton, Chief Executive Officer of SafetySpect. "We will enhance HyperView by leveraging our expertise in AI, multimodal sensing, and edge-computing architectures. Additionally, we plan to expand manufacturing through our partner, ComDel Innovation in Wahpeton, North Dakota—bringing a second FDA-approved medical device into their production portfolio."SafetySpect is recognized for its development of real-time optical systems used in food safety and environmental monitoring, featuring proprietary fluorescence and reflectance imaging. The company has secured multiple contracts and grants from U.S. federal agencies, including NIH, USDA, and U.S. Army, validating its innovations in contamination detection and cleanliness verification."Biomark Capital's investment reflects their confidence in SafetySpect's leadership, vision, and ability to scale advanced imaging solutions," said Doug Lind, a representative of Biomark Capital. "We're excited to support the team as they extend HyperMed's legacy into new clinical markets."Dr. Fartash Vasefi, Chief Technology Officer at SafetySpect, added: "Our immediate goal is to expand the HyperView platform into broader medical applications—including wound care, tissue perfusion monitoring, and AI-enhanced diagnostics. By integrating additional sensing modes and machine learning, we are building a next-generation system for non-invasive, real-time clinical decision support."About SafetySpect Inc.SafetySpect Inc. develops intelligent optical and spectroscopy-based imaging systems for real-time contamination detection, cleanliness verification, and precision diagnostics. The company's edge-computing platforms serve industries including healthcare, food safety, and defense, delivering actionable insights at the point of need.About Biomark CapitalBiomark Capital is a venture capital firm dedicated to scaling breakthrough innovations in biomedical technology and digital health. The firm invests in companies with disruptive potential and clear pathways to clinical and commercial impact.For more information please contact Media@Safetyspect.com

