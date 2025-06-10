Aerosol Can Global Market Report 2025: Growth Drivers And Key Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aerosol can market has seen substantial growth in recent years. The market is projected to rise from $10.66 billion in 2024 to $11.29 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%. This historical period growth is linked with the evolving demand for personal care products, increasing adoption of spray paints in the automotive industry, a surge in packaged food and beverages sales, demand for household cleaning products, and extensive application of aerosols in pharmaceuticals.

What Is The Projected Growth Of The Aerosol Can Market?

The aerosol can market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years, expecting to mature to $14.08 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be associated with an enhanced focus on sustainability and eco-friendly packaging, escalating demand for personal hygiene and sanitation products, advancements in aerosol can technology, growth in global beauty and cosmetics market, and rising demand for home care and pest control products.

What Are The Significant Trends Influencing The Growth Of The Aerosol Can Market?

Significant trends in the forecast period include the development of eco-friendly and recyclable materials, the integration of smart and connected technology for precise dispensing, the adoption of low-carbon-footprint manufacturing processes, advancements in safety features such as pressure-sensitive valves, and the growth of personalized and customizable aerosol products.

What Factors Are Driving The Growth Of The Aerosol Can Market?

A surge in demand for personal care products is expected to propel the future growth of aerosol can market. Personal care products are consumer goods utilized for hygiene, grooming, and enhancing physical appearance. The growing consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene is boosting the demand for personal care products, with consumers prioritizing self-care. Aerosol cans provide a smooth, hygienic application of personal care products through a fine mist, ensuring ease of use. They also protect the formulation from contamination, thereby enhancing product longevity.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Aerosol Can Market?

Major companies operating in the aerosol can market include Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, CCL Container, Mauser Packaging Solutions, Trivium Packaging, CPMC Holdings Limited, Nampak Ltd., Hindustan Tin Works Ltd., Guangdong Sihai Iron-Printing Tin-Making Co., Ltd., Sterling Enterprises, Casablanca Industries Pvt. Ltd., Alumatic Cans Pvt. Ltd., Colep Packaging, FANXUN, TSTAR AEROSOL, Bans Aerosol Private Limited, A.J. Industries, and Albott Containers Private Limited.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Aerosol Can Market?

Major companies operating in the aerosol can market are innovating and developing advanced products such as polyethylene terephthalate PET aerosol containers. These containers are designed to meet consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions and are made from PET plastic, recognized for their environmental advantages. They have an edge over traditional metal cans as they are more easily recyclable and provide improved design flexibility, corrosion resistance, and cost-efficiency in production.

How Is The Aerosol Can Market Segmented?

The aerosol can market is segmented by:

1 By Product Type: Straight Wall, Necked-In, Shaped, Other Product Types

2 By Material: Aluminum, Steel, Plastic, Other Materials

3 By Propellant: Compressed Gas Propellant, Liquefied Gas Propellant

4 By Capacity: Less Than 100 Milliliter ml, 100 Milliliter ml-250 Milliliter ml, 250 Milliliter ml-500 Milliliter ml, More Than 500 Milliliter ml

5 By Application: Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Industrial, Home Care, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By Straight Wall: Aluminum Straight Wall, Steel Straight Wall, Plastic Straight Wall

2 By Necked-In: One-Piece Necked-In, Two-Piece Necked-In, Collapsible Necked-In

3 By Shaped: Slim Shaped, Hourglass Shaped, Custom Or Contoured Shaped

4 By Other Material: Bag-On-Valve BoV Cans, Cartridge Cans, Composite Cans

What Are The Regional Insights In The Aerosol Can Market?

Europe was the largest region in the aerosol can market in 2024. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

