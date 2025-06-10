AgEagle Aerial Systems Invited for Follow-Up White House Engagement to Discuss Critical FAA Rulemaking for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) Drone Operations

Second White House engagement invitation highlights AgEagle’s leadership role in shaping critical UAV policy

WICHITA, Kan., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS)(“Company”), a leading provider of unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors, and software solutions for commercial and government use, announces the Company participated in a second high-level, invitation only policy discussion with the White House, hosted by the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA). This most recent engagement was centered on the proposed FAA Rule Part 108, which will define the regulatory framework for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations across the United States. AgEagle CEO Bill Irby joined industry peers from uAvionix, BRINC, Kelly Hills, and Pierce Aerospace in presenting key insights on how enactment of Part 108 will remove significant operational barriers, drive capital investment, and unlock next-generation drone technologies that enhance both commercial and public sector applications.

“This follow-up invitation by OIRA reaffirms the strategic importance of expanding BVLOS operations for the domestic drone industry,” commented Irby. “We were honored to continue our engagement with the White House and contribute our perspective on how thoughtful and timely rulemaking can accelerate innovation, improve safety and compliance, and strengthen the U.S. position as a global leader in drone technology. Of particular value was the discussion of how streamlined regulation will allow broader deployment of autonomous data solutions and open the door for increased economic activity.”

This engagement was made possible in part through the leadership and coordination of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) and the Commercial Drone Alliance (CDA), who played key roles in facilitating industry participation and ensuring productive dialogue between the private sector and federal stakeholders.

The meeting included representatives from 18 leading drone technology companies. Collectively, the discussions included:

Examples of high-impact technologies that will become viable under the new

How regulatory clarity will attract increased capital investment into the sector

The creation of a uniquely American model for drone automation and data services, strengthening domestic capabilities and competitiveness



The finalization of FAA Rule Part 108 is expected to replace the current piecemeal waiver-based system, providing a more predictable, scalable, and innovation-friendly regulatory environment. AgEagle sees this as a pivotal moment for enabling widespread commercial drone adoption across agriculture, energy, construction, emergency response, and government services.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Andy Woodward

+1 (469) 451-2344

Andy.woodward@ageagle.com

Investor Relations

Email: UAVS@ageagle.com

