Apterra Infrastructure Capital Names John Pugh as Chief Risk Officer

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apterra Infrastructure Capital LLC (“Apterra”), a leading infrastructure finance platform and affiliate of Apollo, today announced that John Pugh has joined as its Chief Risk Officer. Pugh brings to Apterra more than 25 years of experience in project finance, with investing experience in energy and infrastructure, and will report to Co-CEOs Ralph Cho and Michael Pantelogianis.

Ralph Cho and Michael Pantelogianis, Co-CEOs of Apterra, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome John to the Apterra team. He brings extensive risk management and infrastructure experience that will be invaluable as we continue to expand the Apterra franchise, reinforcing our position as an innovator in infrastructure financing. As we scale our operations and strengthen our leadership roster, we remain committed to shaping Apterra into the premier provider of flexible, forward-thinking financial solutions for the infrastructure sector.”

John Pugh, Chief Risk Officer of Apterra, said: “I am excited to join Apterra’s highly skilled team as the company continues to scale, helping to address the substantial capital needs of next-generation energy and infrastructure projects. Apterra, backed by outstanding institutional partners, has built a reputation as a leading provider of innovative infrastructure finance solutions.”

Since inception in 2023, Apterra has executed approximately $8 billion of infrastructure transactions globally and continues to grow its team of professionals in North America, Western Europe and Asia.

Prior to joining Apterra, Pugh was Chief Risk Officer at GE Vernova Financial Services. He spent most of his career in GE’s Energy Financial Services business, where he held several leadership positions, including serving as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Oil & Gas Infrastructure portfolio. He earned an MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School and a BS in Finance from Montana State University.

About Apterra

Apterra, an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, is a premier platform specializing in innovative financing solutions for infrastructure projects. Our tailored capital services empower clients, including financial sponsors and developers, to optimize assets and achieve sustainable growth. Fuelled by strong relationships, our distribution network ensures seamless access to capital through partnerships with banks, investors, and asset managers. We are focused on driving growth and operational integrity in the infrastructure sector, while creating enduring value for our clients. Visit www.Apterra.com to learn more.

