Hydrafacial Unveils New HydraFillic with Pep9™ Skin Booster For Fine Line & Wrinkles

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial™, today announced the launch of their latest innovation, the Hydrafacial HydraFillic with Pep9™ Booster. Formulated with a new proprietary complex of nine peptides, this advanced restorative skin booster is clinically proven to visibly improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, deeply hydrate, and help strengthen the skin barrier1 – revealing visually firmer, more youthful-looking complexion. The debut of this new booster reflects the Company’s commitment to delivering the iconic Hydrafacial glow and continuing to advance non-invasive aesthetic treatments through its unique combination of innovative device technology and novel skin care formulations.

According to a recent survey, 81 percent of beauty consumers say fine lines and wrinkles are their primary skin concern2. With the continued rise in demand for treatments that help protect against visible signs of aging, promote overall skin health, and deliver natural-looking results, the HydraFillic with Pep9™ Booster empowers providers to personalize Hydrafacial treatments and meet their clients’ top skin concerns.

The new HydraFillic with Pep9™ Booster is supported by clinical testing and consumer perception research. Clinical testing conducted immediately following and 24 hours after a single Platinum Hydrafacial treatment with the HydraFillic with Pep9™ Booster revealed meaningful enhancements to overall skin health. Participants’ skin was evaluated using Corneometer, Vapometer, Cutometer, and 3D imaging measurements, with results demonstrating statistically significant improvements in1:

Skin firmness

Skin elasticity

Fine lines and wrinkles

Skin barrier health

Hydration



In addition to the clinical findings, consumer perception data gathered immediately post-treatment reinforced the efficacy of the booster. Results showed3:

100 percent reported an improvement in the appearance of skin firmness

96 percent reported an improvement in overall skin glow

93 percent reported skin looked tighter, smoother and felt deeply hydrated

83 percent reported fine lines and wrinkles looked less noticeable

“The HydraFillic with Pep9™ Booster reflects our ongoing commitment to science-backed innovation and high-performance skincare,” says BeautyHealth Chief Executive Officer Marla Beck. “As aesthetic trends increasingly emphasize longevity and skin concerns emerging from GLP-1-associated weight loss, consumers are seeking non-invasive treatments that deliver results. Powered by peptide science, our newest booster is clinically proven to visibly address signs of aging—delivering firmer, more youthful-looking skin and the radiant glow Hydrafacial is known for.”

The HydraFillic Booster key ingredients include:

Pep9™: the Hydrafacial proprietary complex of 9 peptides that work together to visibly address the signs of aging and help strengthen the skin barrier.

the Hydrafacial proprietary complex of 9 peptides that work together to visibly address the signs of aging and help strengthen the skin barrier. Triple Hyaluronic Acid (HA) Complex: helps preserve healthy moisture levels in the skin, keeping skin feeling smooth and hydrated, while promoting skin barrier health.

helps preserve healthy moisture levels in the skin, keeping skin feeling smooth and hydrated, while promoting skin barrier health. Fruit Extracts including Vitamin B5: helps attract and retain moisture, keeping skin hydrated and supple while minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.



“Minimizing the appearance of fine lines and firming skin are two of the top aesthetic goals my patients want to achieve, and peptides are a key ingredient in addressing both concerns,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Tess Mauricio. “The new HydraFillic with Pep9™ Booster is a game-changer because it leverages the power of Hydrafacial’s vortex-fusion technology to deliver a unique blend of high-performance synergistic peptides, hyaluronic acid, and fruit extracts at a level where they can be best absorbed into the skin.”

A Hydrafacial treatment is a multi-effect treatment, combining seven skin therapies in one with proven results and an unbeatable glow. The therapies include: lymphatic drainage, deep cleanse with painless extractions, chemical peel, superficial microdermabrasion, skin booster, LED light, and hydration. With more than 35,000 active devices across the globe, Hydrafacial continues to redefine skin health with clinically backed science-driven solutions that empower consumers and providers alike.

1Based on Corneometer, Vapometer, Cutometer, and 3D imaging measurements of 30 participants before and 24 hours after a Hydrafacial Platinum treatment in a clinical study. Instant results are measured 30 minutes after treatment. Individual results may vary.

2NewBeauty Beauty Engine Survey for Hydrafacial. December 2024.

3Based on a consumer perception study with 30 participants 30 minutes after a Hydrafacial Platinum treatment. Individual results may vary. Data on file at Hydrafacial.

4Guidepoint Qsight - Sales Measurement as of March 2025.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a medtech meets beauty company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies, and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: Hydrafacial™ in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus™ in microneedling, and Keravive™ in scalp health. Together, with our powerful global community of estheticians, partners, and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at https://hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider/ and learn more at beautyhealth.com or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside The Beauty Health Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include The Beauty Health Company’s ability to execute its business plan; consumers’ perception of skin health, skin concerns, and overall beauty trends; the success of the HydraFillic with Pep9™ Booster and its commercial launch; the ability to place delivery systems across various channels and locations; the continued relationship amongst Hydrafacial, its providers, and consumers; potential litigation involving The Beauty Health Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that The Beauty Health Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. The Beauty Health Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Esthetician with the Hydrafacial HydraFillic with Pep9™ Booster The new Hydrafacial HydraFillic with Pep9™ Booster pairs with Hydrafacial’s patented vortex-fusion technology to deliver a new proprietary complex of nine peptides, hyaluronic acid, and fruit extracts at a level where they can be best absorbed into the skin. Hydrafacial HydraFillic with Pep9™ Booster Introducing the latest Hydrafacial treatment innovation: the HydraFillic with Pep9™ Booster, clinically proven to visibly improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, deeply hydrate, and help strengthen the skin barrier.

