RTI Named one of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area 2025 by Fortune and Great Place to Work

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the software framework company for physical AI systems, is proud to announce its recognition as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in the Bay Area by Fortune magazine and Great Place To Work®. This marks RTI’s third appearance on the prestigious list, ranking No. 26 in 2025. Earning a spot means that RTI has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best workplaces among companies headquartered in the San Francisco Bay region.

“This region is a hub of innovation, creativity and collaboration, and those transformative values are woven into the very fabric of our culture,” said Stan Schneider, CEO of RTI. “This recognition as a leading workplace isn't just about our achievements; it's a direct reflection of the incredible dedication and spirit of the people at RTI. They are the ones who make our mission a reality, bringing it to life day after day. To be celebrated as one of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area for the third time is a tremendous honor, and something we are deeply proud of.”

RTI’s culture, known internally as “1RTI,” focuses on inclusion, transparency, and connection, uniting a globally distributed workforce under shared values. Through regular company-wide events, flexible work policies, and open communication, RTI encourages meaningful engagement and career growth. In 2025, 93% of U.S.-based employees said RTI is a great place to work—36 points higher than the national average.

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were rewarded based on their ability to deliver positive outcomes for employees regardless of role or status within the organization.

“Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO at Great Place To Work. “These companies prove that prioritizing people leads to better performance, and that leaders who invest in their people are rewarded with more sustainable and profitable businesses.”

In addition to this recognition, RTI was also Great Place To Work Certified™ in both the U.S. and Spain earlier this year for the seventh consecutive time, further underscoring its global reputation for workplace excellence.

WE’RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: rti.com/company/careers

Don't meet every single requirement? At RTI, we are dedicated to building an inclusive and authentic workplace. So, if you're excited about this role but your past experience doesn't perfectly align with all qualifications in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or another one of our open roles.

About RTI

RTI is the software framework company for physical AI systems, with a mission to run a smarter world. RTI Connext® provides the data architecture for over 2,000 designs in Aerospace and Defense, Medtech, Automotive, and Robotics – running in more than $1T of total deployed systems worldwide. Only RTI combines decades of technical expertise with industry-leading software and tools to develop smarter systems, faster. Learn more at www.rti.com .

Media Contacts: Tiffany Yang Public Relations, RTI press@rti.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.