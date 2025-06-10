LGI Homes Announces Opening of Ocotilla Ranch in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes is proud to introduce Ocotilla Ranch, an exciting new community of 128 lots in San Bernardino County, where residents enjoy the perfect blend of peaceful country living and modern convenience. Located in Apple Valley, Ocotilla Ranch offers homebuyers a unique opportunity to live in a thoughtfully designed neighborhood with spacious homes, beautiful natural surroundings, and proximity to city amenities. Home sales at the community will commence on June 14.

“Apple Valley is proud to welcome the Ocotilla Ranch community by LGI Homes,” said Mayor Scott Nassif. “We’re thrilled to see thoughtful development that offers new opportunities for families to put down roots and be part of our growing town."

At Ocotilla Ranch, homeowners embrace a lifestyle defined by quality, comfort and value. Each home in this premier community comes equipped with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome Plus™ package, a collection of high-end features that come standard, with no extra cost. From cutting-edge kitchens to smart home technology, every detail is designed to enhance everyday living.

Buyers can choose from a range of open-concept floor plans with generous living spaces, large lots, and modern finishes. Three-, four-, and five-bedroom floor plans are available, spanning 1,454 to 2,533 square feet. Each home features stucco and brick exteriors, with designs that reflect the natural beauty of the region, including desert landscaping and elegant architectural detailing. Home prices will start from the $510s.

A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of Ocotilla Ranch was held on the morning of June 6, with remarks given by Mayor Scott Nassif and LGI Homes’ Vice President of Operations, Mike Durham. “These homes are arriving at a great time,” said Mayor Scott Nassif. “With the industrial development booming in North Apple Valley, more people are choosing to live closer to where they work. Ocotilla Ranch helps meet that demand and strengthens our vision of Apple Valley as a great place to live, work, and play.”

Ocotilla Ranch is an ideal place for families. The community is just minutes away from excellent local schools, ensuring a short commute for students. Residents will enjoy easy access to the nearby shopping and dining, and everything Apple Valley has to offer, all while being a short drive from San Bernardino. Ocotilla Ranch also includes scenic walking and horse trails that wind through the community and connect to Apple Valley’s larger trail system, making it perfect for outdoor enthusiasts.

Move-in ready homes at Ocotilla Ranch will be available for sales at a grand opening event on Saturday, June 14. On this day, customers can take advantage of exclusive, one-day-only savings. Interested customers are encouraged to call the community's Information Center at 855-260-2593 ext. 990 to schedule an appointment.

The Coronado Plan by LGI Homes at Ocotilla Ranch The Coronado Plan by LGI Homes at Ocotilla Ranch features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a spacious family room.

