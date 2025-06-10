Drone Nerds Introduces the DJI Matrice 400, A Powerful and Precise Enterprise Drone

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, a premier enterprise drone solutions provider, has announced the release of the DJI Matrice 400 (M400). As DJI's latest top-tier enterprise drone platform, the M400 is specifically designed to enhance aerial operations for various industries. It offers exceptional performance through a combination of prolonged flight times, smart automation, and strong safety measures, addressing the changing needs of vital operational tasks. Additionally, the M400 will offer a tethered battery option as part of its accessories to support extended missions.



The DJI Matrice 400 delivers an exceptional 59-minute maximum flight time, with approximately 13 lbs. of payload capacity that supports up to seven simultaneous payloads. From thermal and visual imaging to LiDAR and mmWave radar, the M400 is built for versatility, making it the go-to platform for emergency response, infrastructure inspections, precision mapping, and the engineering, construction, and surveying sectors.

Engineered for tough environments, the M400 boasts an IP55 rating, operating efficiently in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 50°C. Enhanced obstacle detection using integrated LiDAR and mmWave radar provides power-line-level awareness. The advanced O4 Enterprise Enhanced Video Transmission System, combined with Airborne Relay Video Transmission, ensures reliable performance even in complex, over-mountain or ship-based operations.

Featuring intelligent flight modes such as Power Line Follow, Geometric Route, Slope Route, and Real-Time Terrain Follow, the M400 enhances operational efficiency. Its AR projection capabilities and Smart Detection integrate visible and thermal data for instant decision-making. For example, when paired with the Zenmuse L2, the system automatically identifies powerline corridors for safe, efficient navigation of flight paths.

The M400 supports the powerful TB100C battery system, enabling up to 400 charging cycles, and offers compatibility with tethered power for extended missions. The platform integrates with DJI’s latest enterprise controllers and accessories, like the Zenmuse spotlight and speaker, and is compatible with open data interfaces for third-party payloads.

The DJI Matrice 400 is now available through Drone Nerds. For more information, visit www.dronenerds.com or contact experts@dronenerds.com .



About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.





