Provident Bank Expands Newark Presence with New Branch, Reinforces Commitment to Local Community

New location marks Provident’s fourth branch in Newark and continued commitment to the city

ISELIN, N.J., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank , a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, announced the formal opening of its fourth branch in Newark, N.J., demonstrating its ongoing commitment to serving the financial needs of local businesses and consumers. The new branch, led by Israel Morales, Vice President, will be conveniently located on the ground floor of the Ironside Newark Building at 110 Edison Place (between the Prudential Center and train station) and includes an ATM.

“We are excited to announce the newest branch in the City of Newark,” said Vito Giannola, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer at Provident Bank. “This new location is part of our extensive network of more than 140 branches and further demonstrates our deep commitment to the communities we serve. With this new office, we will be focused on providing the Newark community with a convenient in-person experience and access to experienced, knowledgeable bankers who will assist local residents with their banking and lending needs.”

As part of its ongoing community engagement program, Provident Bank also announced it has partnered with three local non-profit organizations: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newark, St. John’s Soup Kitchen, and Greater Life. Each organization received $2,500 during the bank's ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this week, celebrating the city of Newark and this new branch office.

"This branch deepens Provident’s commitment and history of providing equitable access to credit and banking services to the consumers and small businesses of New Jersey’s largest city of more than 300,000 residents,” said Roxanne Camejo, Community Development Officer, Provident Bank. “Beyond banking, we are proud to directly invest in Newark's future by donating to three impactful local charities, strengthening vital community programs.”

About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). With assets of $24.22 billion as of March 31, 2025, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of more than 140 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to www.provident.bank or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.

Greater Life Check Presentation Left to Right: Maria Westbrook, Co-Founder/VP of Administration & Finance, Greater Life; Chanel Mainor, Fund Development, Greater Life; Israel Morales, VP, Banking Center Manager, Provident Bank; Chris Martin, Executive Chairman, Provident Bank St. Johns Soup Kitchen Photo Left to Right: Jorge Fernandes, FVP, Market Sales Manager, Provident Bank; Barbara Cury, Executive Director of Social Services, St. Johns Soup Kitchen; Israel Morales, VP, Banking Center Manager, Provident Bank; Chris Martin, Executive Chairman, Provident Bank Ribbon Cutting Photo Left to Right: Michael J. Silva, Councilman, East Ward, City of Newark; Jacqueline Quiles, Deputy Mayor, City of Newark; Jim Kirkos, President & CEO, Meadowlands Chamber of Commerce; Susan Scimone-Bellini, SVP, Regional Sales Manager, Provident Bank; Chris Martin, Executive Chairman, Provident Bank; Israel Morales, VP, Banking Center Manager, Provident Bank; Jorge Fernandes, FVP, Market Sales Manager, Provident Bank; Eric Pennington, Business Administrator, City of Newark; Frank Ferruggia, Partner, McCarter & English; Vito Giannola, EVP, Chief Banking Officer, Provident Bank Newark Habitat for Humanity Photo Left to Right: Danielle Sanchez, Chief Financial Officer, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newark; Jeffrey J. Farrell, Chief Executive Officer, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newark; Chris Martin, Executive Chairman, Provident Bank; Israel Morales, VP, Banking Center Manger, Provident Bank

