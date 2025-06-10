Only 11% of Teams Have Scaled AI: Order.co’s 2025 Benchmark Report Reveals Urgent Gap in Procurement, Finance, and Ops

New research from 100+ finance, procurement, and operations leaders highlights AI-driven results – up to 50% cost savings – but shows most teams remain in early-stage adoption.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Order.co, the world’s leading B2B Ecommerce Platform , today announced its release of an exclusive report, The State of AI in Procurement, Finance & Operations: 2025 Benchmark Report , detailing how back-office teams leverage AI based on a survey of 100+ professionals in procurement, finance, and accounting roles. Participants ranged from individual contributors to C-Suite leaders across a diverse range of industries, including retail, property management, health and wellness, nonprofits, and more.

The report breaks down the impressive results that early AI adopters have already achieved, analyzes the most common barriers to adoption, and offers a 7-stage AI adoption maturity model to help businesses succeed in their AI initiatives.

“AI transformation is happening in the back office faster than people might realize,” said Matt Garippa , Chief Business Officer and Co-founder at Order.co. “Whether teams are just getting started or are well into their AI adoption journey, understanding real-world use cases can help them move faster and avoid costly missteps. The businesses that will come out ahead are the ones taking action now, not waiting on the sidelines.”

Key findings from the report:

70% of organizations are actively exploring AI, yet only 11% have fully implemented it

Early AI adopters report transformational results: Up to 50% cost savings 31–50% faster workflows 75% fewer procurement errors

91.7% of procurement teams are leveraging or planning to use AI for advanced spend analysis

80% of finance teams use AI for fraud detection and anomaly monitoring

83% of operations teams report AI as essential for process optimization and workflow automation

The report also features direct quotes from survey respondents, offering firsthand insights into how they plan to leverage AI in their specific roles. One Billing & Supplies Coordinator at a Law Firm shared, "I'm hopeful that with Generative AI, we'll be able to assess costs more quickly and develop a better spending plan with improved item organization." From a procurement and operations perspective, a Senior Director of Operations in the Retail Industry noted, “AI-driven analytics will likely enhance our ability to forecast demand more accurately, optimize supply chains , and even predict maintenance needs for physical products.”

Download the report to access all findings and find out how to unlock measurable gains in speed, accuracy, and strategic decision-making with AI: https://get.order.co/content/ai-benchmark-report/

About Order.co

Order.co simplifies business buying by combining the ease of online shopping with the sophistication of world-class purchase order and AP automation. The result? Businesses cut costs and complexity with every order.

Hundreds of companies, like WeWork and Hugo Boss, leverage Order.co to centralize purchase-to-pay workflows, scale operations, and gain total control over spending – saving an average of 5% on products. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, Order.co has raised $50M in funding from industry-leading investors like MIT, Stage 2 Capital, Rally Ventures, 645 Ventures, and more.

Media Contact

Allison Reich

Senior Manager of Brand, Content & Enablement

Allison.reich@order.co

