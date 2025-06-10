MBX Biosciences to Present at the American Diabetes Association 85th Scientific Sessions

CARMEL, Ind., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders, today announced presentations at the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions, taking place June 20-23. 2025, Chicago, IL.

846-P - Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of MBX 1416, a Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Antagonist, in Healthy Volunteers: A Phase 1 Randomized Trial

Presenter: Elisa Fabbrini, MD. PhD.

Session: General Poster Session

Date: Sunday June 22 nd , 2025

Time 12:30-1:30pm CT



Presenter: Richard DiMarchi, PhD.

Session: General Poster Session

Date: Sunday June 22nd, 2025

Time: 12:30-1:30pm CT

The findings presented in the posters demonstrate the mechanism of action of MBX 1416 and illustrate its potential benefits as a once-weekly treatment for post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH). MBX announced earlier this year that MBX 1416 demonstrated positive topline results in a Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) clinical trial in healthy adult volunteers. A Phase 2 trial is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2025.

Following congress publication, the presentations will be available for review on MBX Biosciences publications page https://investors.mbxbio.com/news-events/presentations.

About MBX 1416

MBX 1416 is an investigational long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor antagonist in development as a potential treatment for PBH. It was designed using the Company’s novel, proprietary PEP™ platform to prevent the occurrence of severe hypoglycemia in individuals with PBH so they can lead healthier and more independent lives.

About Post-bariatric Hypoglycemia

Post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) is a rare and serious complication of bariatric surgery. PBH is characterized by repeated episodes of symptomatic hypoglycemia, triggered by exaggerated secretion of GLP-1 levels following a meal, and can present as early as six months after Roux-en-Y gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. Hypoglycemic episodes can occur multiple times per day and can periodically manifest with severe symptoms, such as dizziness, confusion, loss of consciousness or seizure. The unpredictability of hypoglycemic episodes and their associated risks may meaningfully hinder daily activities. As a result, the patient burden can be substantial, and many individuals cannot drive, work, or live alone. To date, there are no approved pharmacotherapies to treat PBH. As the use of surgery to address metabolic conditions continues to rise, the incidence of PBH is expected to increase, reinforcing the need for safe and effective therapies.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies based on its proprietary PEP™ platform, for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel candidates for endocrine and metabolic disorders with clinically validated targets, established endpoints for regulatory approval, significant unmet medical needs and large potential market opportunities. The Company’s pipeline includes canvuparatide (MBX 2109) for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism (HP) in Phase 2 development; MBX 1416 for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) in Phase 1 development; and an obesity portfolio that includes MBX 4291, with an IND filing anticipated in Q2 2025, as well as multiple discovery and pre-clinical obesity candidates. The Company is based in Carmel, Indiana. To learn more, please visit the Company website at https://mbxbio.com/ and follow it on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Kati Beach Oltsik

Inizio Evoke Comms

katie.beach@inizioevoke.com

(937) 232-4889

Investor Contact:

Jim DeNike

MBX Biosciences

jdenike@mbxbio.com

