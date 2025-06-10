Agentic Ai In Scientific Discovery And Research Global Market To Reach Enormous Heights By 2025

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agentic AI in scientific discovery and research market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $0.16 billion in 2024 to $0.26 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 57.4%. This unprecedented growth can be attributed to increasing volume of scientific data, rise in multi-modal datasets, growth in compute power, government funding for AI in science, and increasing need to analyze complex multi-omics datasets.

What Does The Forecast Say About The Future Of The Agentic AI Market?

The agentic AI in scientific discovery and research market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.57 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 57.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing interdisciplinary collaborations using agentic ai, increasing cross-pollination between computational and experimental sciences, growing demand for ai in pharmaceutical research and drug discovery, increasing use of ai for climate science and sustainability, rising interest in AI for space and astrophysics research. As part of major trends in the forecast period, we witness progress in large language models, evolution of autonomous multi-agent systems, integration of symbolic and neural reasoning, self-prompting and self-correction capabilities, and advancement in generative AI tools.

What's Propelling The Rapid Growth Of The Agentic AI Market?

A key force driving the growth of the agentic AI in scientific discovery and research market is the increasing demand for automation. Automation involves utilizing technology to carry out tasks or processes with little to no human intervention. It enhances efficiency and enables businesses to complete repetitive tasks more quickly and accurately, thereby minimizing human error and lowering operational costs. Agentic AI contributes to this trend by autonomously generating hypotheses, designing experiments, and optimizing processes with minimal human intervention. For instance, a total of 553,052 industrial robots were deployed worldwide in 2022, marking a 5% increase compared to the previous year. Therefore, the skyrocketing demand for automation will fuel the growth of the agentic AI in the scientific discovery and research market.

Who Are The Major Players Dominating The Agentic AI Market?

Major companies operating in the agentic AI in scientific discovery and research market are Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, OpenAI LLC, DeepMind Technologies Limited, UiPath Inc., DataRobot Inc., Insilico Medicine Inc., Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cohere Inc., Causaly Ltd, Nimbus Therapeutics LLC, PostEra Inc., Beam AI Inc., Auransa Inc., Extensity AI Inc., Inquisite Innovations Private Limited, Valence Labs Private Limited.

What Key Advancements Are Shaping The Future Of The Agentic AI Market?

A key trend being observed is that major companies operating in the agentic AI in scientific discovery and research market are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions, such as multi-agent systems, to enhance robustness and fault tolerance. For instance, Google LLC launched an Agentic AI Co-Scientist in February 2025 which can generate novel hypotheses, design experiments, and replicate complex scientific findings rapidly with high accuracy.

What Segments Make Up The Agentic AI Market?

The agentic AI in scientific discovery and research market covered in this report is segmented by component into software and services; by deployment mode into On-Premises and Cloud-Based; and by Industry Type into Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Information Technology And Telecom, Manufacturing, and Other Industries. Subsegments include Research And Development Software, Data Analytics Software, Machine Learning Platforms, Natural Language Processing NLP Software, Predictive Analytics Software; and Consulting Services, Integration Services, Managed Services, Training And Support Services respectively.

How Is The Global Agentic AI Market Distributed Across Regions?

North America was the largest region in the agentic AI in scientific discovery and research market in 2024. However, the regions covered in this market report also include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

