Guangxi's Baise City Hosts Series of Events to Promote China-Vietnam Cultural Exchanges

NANNING, China, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The year 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of China-Vietnam diplomatic ties and the "Year of China-Vietnam Cultural Exchanges." Baise City of Guangxi shares borders with Vietnam and enjoys cultural similarities, with thriving cross-border trade and enduring people-to-people exchanges. In April this year, The People's Government of Baise City hosted a series of heartwarming and down-to-earth cultural exchange activities between China and Vietnam. These events effectively enhanced mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of both countries, particularly among the younger generation, strengthened people-to-people bonds, and reinforced broader public support.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

In Jingxi City, Baise, residents from Cao Bang City, Trung Khanh District, and Ha Quang District of Vietnam's Cao Bang Province, along with domestic and international tourists, participated in the 2025 China-Vietnam Border Residents' San Yue San Festival Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition. Over ten featured activities showcased new chapters of friendship. During the festival, the China-Vietnam Youth Folk Music Concert was held at the ancient opera stage of Jinxiu Ancient Town in Jingxi, where young performers from both countries shared the stage and sang the song "Vietnam-China." The Egret Spring Scenic Area hosted a mountains-and-waters "T-stage show," featuring traditional Jingxi Zhuang costumes and Vietnamese Ao Dai dresses, creating a spectacular "fashion feast" against the picturesque landscape. In the specialty food exhibition area, Vietnamese coffee, Chinese tea, handicrafts, and other distinctive products were on display. At the embroidered ball-tossing event, young participants from both countries engaged in friendly competition using balls specially crafted in Jingxi's Jiuzhou Ancient Town.

In Tianlin County, Baise, an art troupe from Vietnam's Cao Bang Province was invited for the first time to perform at the opening gala of the 2025 Tianlin Zhuang Opera Festival. Their renditions of "The Road Home" and "Gazing at the Moon, Thinking of You" immersed the audience in Vietnamese folk charm, as Zhuang mountain songs and Vietnamese folk melodies blended into a harmonious nocturnal symphony in Tianlin.

In Napo County, Baise, the 2025 Guangxi San Yue San · Napo Xiangdan China-Vietnam Border Residents Gala recently dazzled audiences. Artists from both countries performed together, with Vietnamese performers presenting the "Ao Dai and Conical Hat Dance" and other programs that highlighted unique ethnic traditions. Beyond the gala, Napo County also organized a China-Vietnam Border Football Invitational Tournament, mountain song performances, and fun competitions for residents from both sides of the border to promote exchanges.

Moving forward, Baise will leverage its unique geographical and cultural strengths to deepen China-Vietnam cultural exchanges and cooperation, continuously strengthen the profound "comrades and brothers" bond between the two nations, and play an even greater role in advancing China-Vietnam people-to-people ties.

Source: The People's Government of Baise City

Contact person: Mr. Zeng, Tel: 86-10-63074558

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.