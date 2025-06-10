Cytokinetics Announces Call For Proposals For Annual Corporate Giving Program

Program to Provide Donations to Non-Profit Organizations

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced a call for proposals for its annual Cytokinetics Corporate Giving Program. The program provides charitable donations to eligible non-profit organizations in the United States to support equitable healthcare initiatives for cardiovascular disease, diversity in science education and certain essential services for local and at-risk communities.

“As we enter our second year of formalized corporate giving, we are inspired by the strong foundation we built in 2024 and look forward to expanding our impact this year,” said Diane Weiser, Cytokinetics’ Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs. “This program is rooted in the power of partnering with non-profit organizations to advance a shared mission and together make a lasting difference across our corporate giving priorities with an emphasis on health equity in cardiovascular disease.”

The Cytokinetics Corporate Giving Program consists of individual charitable donations up to $20,000 for qualified 501(c)(3) organizations in the United States that are neither engaged, nor directly involved in the practice of healthcare. Specifically, the program will provide funding to organizations with initiatives focused on diversity in science education and certain essential services for local and at-risk communities in the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Philadelphia Region. Additionally, it will support eligible organizations dedicated to health equity initiatives in cardiovascular disease across the United States. Applications may now be submitted online at https://www.cybergrants.com/Cytokinetics/corporate_giving_eligibility. The deadline to apply for the Cytokinetics Corporate Giving Program is August 4, 2025. For more information on the program, including eligibility details, guidelines and specifics, visit https://cytokinetics.com/responsibility/grants-and-giving-programs/corporate-giving-program/.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology, and advancing a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics is readying for potential regulatory approvals and commercialization of aficamten, a cardiac myosin inhibitor, following positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Aficamten is also being evaluated in additional clinical trials enrolling patients with obstructive and non-obstructive HCM. In addition, Cytokinetics is developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac myosin activator, in patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), CK-586, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten, for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and CK-089, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator with potential therapeutic application to a specific type of muscular dystrophy and other conditions of impaired skeletal muscle function.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act’s Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Cytokinetics’ and its partners’ research and development activities of Cytokinetics’ product candidates. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks related to Cytokinetics’ business outlines in Cytokinetics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Cytokinetics’ actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that Cytokinetics makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Cytokinetics assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

CYTOKINETICS® and the C-shaped logo are registered trademarks of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and certain other countries.

Contact:

Cytokinetics

Diane Weiser

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

(415) 290-7757

Legal Disclaimer:

