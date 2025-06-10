Townbridge Announces Full Launch of Mihir – A Modern Rental Townhome Community in Taylor, TX

Townbridge launches Mihir, a modern rental townhome community in Taylor, TX, offering spacious, high-end living with flexible leasing—redefining the future of rental housing.

Taylor, Texas, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townbridge, a leading developer of next-generation build-to-rent communities, is proud to announce the full launch of its inaugural Mihir townhome development in Taylor, Texas. This milestone marks the completion of all four residential complexes within the community, with leasing momentum accelerating and full occupancy expected by year’s end. Mihir represents a new evolution in rental living — offering thoughtfully designed, modern townhomes with the space, privacy, and elegance traditionally reserved for ownership, all at a price point comparable to standard apartment complexes. With detached garages, private entrances, and high-end interior finishes, each Mihir residence is crafted to meet the needs of today’s renters seeking more from their living experience. “People are renting longer than ever before, but they still want a place that truly feels like home,” said Aaron Levy, CEO of Townbridge. “Mihir was designed to bridge that gap — offering renters the space and comfort of a townhome without sacrificing the flexibility and affordability of renting. It’s the next step in our mission to redefine what rental living can be.” Mihir builds upon the success of Townbridge’s Casata communities, which introduced standalone cottage-homes built around community and affordability. While Casata provided a lifestyle solution for minimalist renters, Mihir caters to individuals, couples, and families seeking a more spacious, elevated environment — without the long-term financial or maintenance burdens of homeownership.

Key features of Mihir townhomes include:

Open floorplans with three- and four-bedroom layouts

Modern kitchens with premium appliances and finishes

Detached garages and private outdoor areas

Energy-efficient construction

Pet-friendly design and neighborhood amenities

Smart home technologies

Located in the fast-growing community of Taylor, just outside Austin, Mihir offers convenient access to employers, schools, and lifestyle amenities while maintaining a peaceful, residential atmosphere. The successful completion of Mihir’s construction phase demonstrates Townbridge’s commitment to creating housing solutions that respond to the changing dynamics of the American rental market. As demand continues to rise for high-quality, attainable rental housing, Townbridge remains focused on delivering communities that provide both value and a true sense of home.

For leasing information or to learn more about Mihir, visit www.mihirtaylor.com.

Media Contact:

Lola Iparraguirre

Email: pr@townbridge.com

Phone Number: 512-800-4534

Location of Release: Taylor, TX

About Townbridge:

Townbridge is a next-generation real estate development company specializing in build-to-rent communities across the United States. Focused on creating lifestyle-driven housing that meets the needs of modern renters, Townbridge designs and delivers innovative residential solutions— from micro-home villages like Casata to full-scale townhome communities like Mihir. With a commitment to thoughtful design, long-term value, and vibrant neighborhood living, Townbridge is helping shape the future of rental housing.

Attachment

Townbridge Townbridge launches Mihir, a modern rental townhome community in Taylor, TX, offering spacious, high-end living with flexible leasing—redefining the future of rental housing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.