AHDX, a Leader in Decentralized Health Data, Announces the Filing of its First Patent and Unveils Leadership Team

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AHDX Inc. (AiHealthDataXchange), is proud to formally introduce itself to the world by filing its first patent and unveiling its leadership team. AHDX is a visionary healthcare technology company building secure, compliant, and future-proof decentralized middleware infrastructure for global health and scientific data.Founded by Thomas J. Adams III in 2023 (while attending graduate school), AHDX and its unique middleware platform have garnered attention through participation in several prestigious accelerator programs, including those hosted by Harvard Innovation Labs, AWS (Amazon Web Services), Black Ambition, and Techstars. During this time, AHDX has ramped the development of its proprietary middleware platform, conducting customer discovery through pilot programs and, most recently, filing its first (provisional) patent with the USPTO — entitled:“System and Method For Secure Policy-Compliant Routing of Sensitive Data Across Decentralized and Cloud Storage Networks.”Leadership:AHDX is led by a dynamic, experienced, and forward-thinking leadership team, including:• Thomas J. Adams III, Founder & President of AHDX Inc. – A 23-year-old visionary with a background in Public Health and Blockchain Technology. Adams is also a featured speaker at several upcoming industry conferences including NFTNYC 2025, where he will present on the future of decentralization and tokenization of health data.• Lorie Sharp, Chief Executive Officer – A technology executive with over 30 years of experience leading startups through growth, private equity, and public stages.• David Braun, Chief Operating Officer – A seasoned technology and operations executive with more than 42 years of global hands‑on leadership experience and expertise. Now, Chief Operating Officer at AHDX, he has previously served as CIO, COO, CTO, CISO, and Vice President of IT Operations, Security and Managed Services. His career spans senior roles at organizations such as Newell Rubbermaid, Turner Construction, ServiceMaster, and Fidelis Cybersecurity, as well as leadership posts at high‑growth firms including a real‑estate software provider, Indecium Consulting Group (cybersecurity advisory), and XOU Solutions (global audit‑software platform).• Scott Silverman, Chairman of the Board – Experienced attorney and tech executive, who has successfully led five public companies as CEO, including VeriChip Corporation and others. Silverman has been a leader in personal health records/ medical information for decades. He attended University of Pennsylvania and Villanova University School of Law.• Benjamin Cox, Board of Directors – Dynamic CEO and Operating Partner with extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions along with leading profitable exits. Cox has managed global businesses for General Electric, Goodyear and Trelleborg along with building global platforms for private equity.MISSION:AHDX’s mission is to advance data privacy, transparency, and compliance in healthcare systems around the world.Currently, AHDX is initiating a new capital raise to scale its infrastructure, strengthen strategic partnerships, and accelerate its go-to-market strategy.“This is a defining moment,” said Adams. “At AHDX, we’re building the framework for the future global standard of how health data is stored and shared. The filing of our first patent and the build-out of our management team and Board of Directors establishes the foundation as we move forward as a leader in our industry.”About AHDX Inc.AHDX Inc. builds enterprise-grade middleware that seamlessly and securely connects healthcare and research systems to decentralized and cloud-based storage networks — enhancing security, transparency, and control. AHDX’s mission is to secure, simplify, and decentralize global health data infrastructure.📩 contact@ahdx.org

