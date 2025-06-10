XRP News: Vaultro Finance Presale Surpasses 15% Threshold, Just Few Hours After Achieving 10% Milestone — Join $VLT Presale

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum is accelerating at full speed for Vaultro Finance as the $VLT presale smashes past the 15% sale progress, just hours after crossing its 10% milestone. What was initially seen as a promising DeFi opportunity on thse XRP Ledger is now rapidly cementing its place as one of the most anticipated protocol launches of 2025.





Vaultro finance is building the first decentralized index fund protocol on XRPL. This ambitious and perfectly timed initiative arrives in the wake of XRP’s rising institutional traction and renewed investor confidence. With XRP holding strong above $2.30 and fresh ETF interest surrounding Ripple, attention is pouring into ecosystem native projects like Vaultro.

But it is not just the macro environment driving the hype. Vaultro’s design offers something truly missing from the current DeFi landscape. It gives users the ability to create, invest in, and earn from tokenized index funds directly on chain. This functionality brings mainstream investment logic into the decentralized world, allowing for diversified crypto exposure with the simplicity of a single transaction.

The $VLT token is the core of the ecosystem. Holding it unlocks access to index fund creation, participation in governance votes, staking for passive rewards, and reduced transaction fees for fund minting, burning, and rebalancing.

The team has also confirmed that $VLT will be listed at a 30% higher price than its current presale rate, giving early participants a built in advantage as demand continues to grow.

The rapid jump from 10% to 15% of the $VLT Presale hardcap in such a short time speaks volumes. Investors are not waiting on the sidelines. They are moving now.

This is the moment to act. Join the $VLT presale while access is still open and before the next wave of interest pushes allocation closer to full.

Vaultro Finance is not just another project, it’s building the investment infrastructure XRPL has been waiting for.

