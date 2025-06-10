EnviroGold Global: A Scalable, License-Based Model for Sustainable Metals Recovery

TORONTO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YTK), (“EnviroGold,” or the “Company”), a clean technology company focused on reprocessing mine waste to recover precious, base and critical metals, is pleased to provide an update on recent advancements in its proprietary technology platform. These developments include significant progress in process optimisation, commercialisation initiatives, and the establishment of key strategic partnerships. The Company also outlines its evolving customer engagement pipeline and revenue model as it enters a new phase of scalable growth and global deployment.

Delivering Clean Technology Solutions to a Global Market

EnviroGold has developed and refined the NVRO Process™, a proprietary metallurgical process that enables the economic recovery of metals from compatible sulphidic tailings, while improving environmental outcomes. The Company is initially targeting tailings deposits in excess of five million tonnes, containing at least US$350 per tonne in in-situ metal value, and where there is a compelling economic, environmental or regulatory reason to act. This market segment represents a significant global opportunity, with the NVRO Process™ offering a competitive advantage in both economics and sustainability.

The NVRO Process™ enables customers to extract value from legacy mine tailings while addressing operational and environmental liabilities. The Company has currently identified more than US$225 billion in target customer tailings suitable for processing using its proprietary technology.

Technology Progress and Commercialisation Update

Recent process optimisation efforts by the Company’s engineering partner, Andritz Group www.andritz.com, have delivered substantial improvements in technical performance, cost efficiency, and overall economic viability for the Company’s customers’ tailings.

These advancements, developed through the Andritz IDEAS simulation platform, will now be integrated into the Company’s Rapid Deployment Pathway, which streamlines the commercialisation process for customers.

Additionally:

A leading international consultancy firm has commenced a design and engineering optimisation study, including detailed capital and operating cost assessments.

Two customers’ tailings have entered the commercial validation phase at EnviroGold’s demonstration plant in Perth, Australia.

As a result of these developments, the NVRO Process™ is now ready for commercial licencing, supported by validated capex and opex estimates and projected internal rates of return (IRR) for deployment ready projects.

To enhance scalability and execution efficiency, EnviroGold has established a strategic partnership with Fraser Alexander, a globally recognised tailings management operator. Fraser Alexander brings decades of experience in mineral processing and project commissioning, significantly de-risking project delivery timelines and bolstering the Company’s capacity to meet client expectations at scale and pace.

A Scalable, License-Based Model for Sustainable Metals Recovery

EnviroGold’s capital-light business model supports repeatable, global deployment of the NVRO Process™, enabling strong margins without the Company incurring significant capital expenditures for plant ownership. Operational control and execution risk are largely outsourced to experienced partners.

Under this licensing model, the Company expects to:

Execute its first license contract within the next 9 months;

Add two new license agreements per year for the following two years;

Scaling to four new license agreements per year thereafter.



Each license agreement is projected to generate a minimum of US$12 million in annual recurring revenue over an average project life of eight years. Following the commissioning of the first commercial plant, EnviroGold anticipates a sharp increase in recurring revenues aligned with its customer pipeline.

Outlook

EnviroGold is well positioned to capitalise on elevated metal prices and growing demand for strategic metals. With a proven proprietary process, a defined licensing and royalty model, and experienced commercial execution partners, the Company is now well placed to generate long-term value and recurring earnings.

“EnviroGold’s ‘metals-without-mining’ model offers a scalable solution to one of the industry’s most persistent challenges,” said Company CEO David Cam. “With strong economics for clients and a clear path to recurring revenue, we are now entering a transformative sustainable growth phase.”

About Andritz Group

Andritz is a globally leading supplier of solutions to the pulp & paper, metals, hydropower and environment & energy sectors, ANDRITZ creates growth that matters — for the business, the people and our planet. With a passion for innovative technologies, we drive the green transition by helping industries worldwide enhance efficiency, reduce waste and minimize emissions.

With a broad portfolio of sustainable products and solutions provided by 30,000 employees at more than 280 locations in over 80 countries worldwide, we aim to make the greatest possible contribution to a better future. We help our customers achieve their sustainability and business goals, whether driving decarbonization, accelerating digitalization or strengthening customer service.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a technology company enabling the global mining industry to monetise valuable metals from mine waste and tailings and reduce environmental liabilities. EnviroGold’s proprietary technology is at the leading edge of demand for precious and critical metals and greater social demand for better environmental outcomes. The Company operates on a technology licence fee model with low capex requirements and intends to establish itself as a leading global technology company focussed on shareholder value and recurring dividends.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, technology development and commercialisation plans, projected license agreement timelines and revenue expectations, scalability of the NVRO Process™, and broader market opportunities. Forward-looking statements may also include discussions of future economic performance, anticipated project milestones, and expectations regarding partnerships, project economics, and client adoption.

Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “will,” “target,” or similar terminology. These statements reflect management’s reasonable assumptions and expectations as of the date hereof, including but not limited to: the successful validation and scaling of the NVRO Process™; execution of one or more commercial license agreements within the stated timeframe; achievement of projected recurring revenue targets; continued strength in commodity prices; favourable market conditions for mine tailings reprocessing; and the ongoing participation of strategic partners in project execution.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: unforeseen technical or operational challenges; delays in demonstration plant validation or customer onboarding; regulatory or permitting obstacles; adverse changes in market or commodity price conditions; failure to secure commercial contracts on expected terms or timelines; and general economic, geopolitical, or market disruptions. Readers are cautioned that this list is not exhaustive.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, EnviroGold undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.

