Claimable Honored in Fast Company’s 2025 World Changing Ideas Awards

Annual Awards Recognize Innovative Companies and Projects Addressing the World’s Most Urgent Challenges

Recognition Follows Claimable’s Launch of GLP-1 Support, Helping Patients Navigate One of the Most Denied Treatments in the U.S.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claimable is proud to announce that it has been named to Fast Company’s 2025 World Changing Ideas Awards list. This annual recognition honors bold and transformative efforts that tackle the world’s most pressing issues—from fresh sustainability initiatives and cutting-edge AI developments to ambitious pursuits of social equity helping mold the world.

Every year, 850 million healthcare claims are denied, forcing millions of Americans to choose between medical care and financial stability. Claimable is tackling this healthcare crisis with the first AI-powered appeals platform, helping patients and providers fight back against unjust denials. Patients upload their denial notice and insurance information, answer a few questions, and Claimable does the rest, analyzing clinical research, policy details, appeals data, and their unique medical story to generate and submit a customized appeal in minutes.

This year’s awards showcase 100 outstanding projects. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected the winners from a pool of more than 1,500 entries and judged applications based on their impact, sustainability, design, creativity, scalability, and ability to improve society.

“The World Changing Ideas Awards have always been about showcasing the art of the possible,” says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We’re proud to recognize the organizations and leaders that are making meaningful progress on the biggest issues of our time.”

Since launching in late 2024, Claimable has recovered nearly $6 million for patients, boasting an over 80% success rate across more than 70 commonly denied treatments, including autoimmune and migraine medications, IVIG for children with PANS/PANDAS, and now GLP-1s for obesity and type 2 diabetes. For the millions facing treatment delays or crushing medical debt, Claimable offers hope, making the appeals process simple, fast, and effective, getting patients the care they deserve.

“We’re using AI to solve a deeply human problem,” said Claimable Co-Founder and Chief AI Officer Zach Veigulis. “Fast Company’s recognition reinforces what we’ve always believed at Claimable, that AI can be used to make life better. At a time when technology is often used to cut costs and deny care, we’re proving it can expand access and return power to patients.”

This recognition comes as Claimable expands its impact with support for GLP-1 medication appeals. One of today's most denied treatment categories, GLP-1s like Ozempic, Mounjaro, Zepbound, and Wegovy have transformed care for people with obesity and type 2 diabetes. However, patients are often denied access due to formulary exclusions, overly restrictive eligibility criteria, or insurer mandates to “fail first” on older or less effective treatments. With over 137 million U.S. adults now eligible for GLP-1 support, Claimable offers patients and providers a purpose-built solution designed to overcome the unique challenges of GLP-1 coverage denials.

"Insurance denials aren't just a paperwork issue, they're a public health crisis hiding in plain sight," said Alicia Graham, co-founder and COO at Claimable. "While others patch old systems, we're building something entirely new. We're reimagining how healthcare access should work, using technology to turn the tables on a system that's stacked against patients. That's why we've built Claimable alongside the people most affected: patients and providers. Our platform works because it doesn’t just make appeals faster, it makes them smarter, giving people the best chance to win."

Claimable is available nationwide and accepts denials from all insurance providers, including Medicare, Medicaid, United Healthcare, Anthem, Aetna, Cigna, and BCBS plans. To learn more about Claimable and all the treatments they support, visit www.getclaimable.com.

ABOUT CLAIMABLE

Claimable revolutionizes the way patients and providers fight healthcare denials, helping ensure everyone has access to the care they need and the coverage they deserve. The platform leverages purpose-built AI to analyze clinical research, policy details, appeals data, and patients’ unique medical stories, generating and submitting customized appeals in minutes. Claimable is available nationwide, accepting denials from all insurance providers, including Medicare and Medicaid. A NVIDIA Inception Program member, Claimable continues to push the boundaries of AI innovation in healthcare. For more information: www.getclaimable.com.

