Senate Bill 840 Printer's Number 931

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 931

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

840

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, JUNE 9, 2025

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

JUNE 9, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 4 (Amusements) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, further

providing for regulatory authority of board and for number of

slot machines.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 1207(19) and 1210(a)(2) of Title 4 of

the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 1207. Regulatory authority of board.

The board shall have the power and its duties shall be to:

* * *

(19) Authorize an employee of the board to approve, deny

or condition a request to decrease the number of slot

machines in operation at a licensed facility. An employee may

not approve a requested decrease in the number of slot

machines under this paragraph if the requested decrease

exceeds 2% of the total number of slot machines in operation

at a licensed facility. Except as provided under paragraph

(20), at no time shall the number of slot machines in

