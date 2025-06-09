Senate Resolution 124 Printer's Number 923
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay supports 348 species of finfish,
173 species of shellfish and more than 3,600 species of plant
and animal life, including 2,700 types of plants and more than
16 species of underwater grasses; and
WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay produces more than 500 million
pounds of harvested seafood each year; and
WHEREAS, This productivity supported the settlement and
growth of our nation and is a vital resource for future
generations; and
WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay area is home to more than 18
million people, many of whom rely upon the bay for their
livelihood and recreational activities; and
WHEREAS, The rich history, pivotal economic importance and
astounding beauty of the Chesapeake Bay watershed never cease to
amaze residents and visitors alike; and
WHEREAS, This year begins the fifth decade of the Chesapeake
Bay Program, a partnership between the Chesapeake Bay watershed,
the Federal Government, states and the Chesapeake Bay Commission
to coordinate science and policy across jurisdictions; and
WHEREAS, All residents of this Commonwealth are encouraged to
commemorate "Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week" with events and
educational programs designed to increase awareness of the
importance of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries to this
Commonwealth, the region and the United States; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the week of June 8
through 14, 2025, as "Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week" in
Pennsylvania.
20250SR0124PN0923 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.