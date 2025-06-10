The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global AI-Driven Knowledge Management System Market To Reach $35.83 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 46.8%

It will grow to $35.83 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

Informed by the AI-Driven Knowledge Management System Global Market Report 2025, the AI-driven knowledge management system market size has demonstrated exponential growth, with its value projected to skyrocket from $5.23 billion in 2024 to $7.71 billion in 2025. This represents a staggering compound annual growth rate CAGR of 47.2%. This growth, during the historic period, can be attributed to factors such as the surge of unstructured data, the rise of remote work, increased emphasis on employee productivity, escalating content lifecycle management needs, and business operations prioritizing knowledge management.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The AI-Driven Knowledge Management System Market Going Forward?

Shaping the market further in the years to come, the AI-driven knowledge management system market size is foreseen to experience additional exponential growth. The market value is poised to reach $35.83 billion in 2029, indicating an impressive CAGR of 46.8%. The forecasted growth can be credited to several key elements, such as personalized knowledge recommendations, automation in compliance and governance, interoperability with enterprise platforms, an influx of data volume, and soaring investments in AI. Additional forecasts for this period include prominent trends such as AI-based content classification and tagging, AI-driven predictive analytics, usage of AI in knowledge visualization, adherence to ethical AI and data privacy standards, and enhanced search and recommendation systems.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=23611&type=smp

What’s Driving The AI-Driven Knowledge Management System Market Growth?

Rapidly expanding data volume is expected to be a significant driver for the AI-driven knowledge management system market. The rise in data volume is primarily instigated by the proliferation of connected devices, including smartphones and IoT sensors continuously generating and transmitting sizable data amounts. AI-driven knowledge management systems aid in managing this data influx by automatically organizing, analyzing, and retrieving relevant information. This automation simplifies the process for organizations to extract insights, curtail data overload, and enhance decision-making efficiency.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The AI-Driven Knowledge Management System Market?

Key participants in the AI-driven knowledge management system market include Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE , Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE, Salesforce Inc., ServiceNow Inc., OpenText Corporation, Atlassian Corporation Plc, Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd., Verint Systems Inc., Freshworks Inc., Coveo Solutions Inc., eGain Corporation, Lucidworks Inc., Netron Information Technologies, Bloomfire Inc., Knowmax, Document360.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-driven-knowledge-management-system-global-market-report



What Are The Emerging Trends In The AI-Driven Knowledge Management System Market?

Significant players in the AI-driven knowledge management system market are making strides towards developing technologically advanced solutions, like enterprise AI knowledge management systems. These advancements aim to improve production efficiency and streamline knowledge management.

How Is The AI-Driven Knowledge Management System Market Segmented?

Market Segmentation As Follows:

The AI-driven knowledge management system market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Component: Solution, Services

2 By Deployment Model: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3 By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises SMEs

4 By Application: Enterprise Knowledge Management, Customer Support And Self-service, Document Management And Content Retrieval, Training And E-learning, Human Resources And Employee Onboarding, market Intelligence And Competitive Analysis, Legal And Compliance Management, Other Applications

5 By Industry: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance BFSI, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Retail And E-commerce, Government And Public Sector, Education And E-learning, Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities, Other Industries

And further divided into subsegments:

1 By Solution: Cloud-based Solutions, On-premises Solutions, Hybrid Solutions, Integrated Solutions

2 By Services: Consulting Services, Integration Services, Training and Support Services, Managed Services, Customization Services

What Are The Regional Insights In The AI-Driven Knowledge Management System Market?

North America emerged as the most substantial region in the AI-driven knowledge management system market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is envisioned to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years. The report covers detailed insights into multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

AI For Public Security And Safety Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-for-public-security-and-safety-global-market-report

AI In Patient Engagement Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-patient-engagement-global-market-report

AI Governance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-governance-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.