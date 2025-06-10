Premier Luxury Travel & Lifestyle Publication, House of Coco, Expands U.S. Presence Under New Leadership

House of Coco announces U.S. expansion under new leadership, deepening partnerships with travel brands and PRs across the Americas.

We’re maintaining our signature editorial voice, while delivering more regionally relevant content that celebrates the unique travel aspirations and lifestyle interests of our American audience.” — Jennifer Pearson

NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- House of Coco , the globally recognized luxury travel and lifestyle publication, is expanding its editorial footprint across the U.S. and Americas following its acquisition by new leadership in January 2025.With an established, loyal readership already rivaling its UK base, House of Coco not only remains committed to its UK readership foundation, but is now investing in strategic growth across North America. The publication is expanding its U.S.-based writing team and building new partnerships with premier destinations, tourism boards, and lifestyle brands that align with the evolving interests of the American luxury consumer."House of Coco has always resonated strongly with American readers who appreciate our fresh perspective on luxury travel and lifestyle," says Jennifer Pearson, the publication’s new Editor in Chief. "Under our new leadership, we're thrilled to deepen our commitment to the U.S. market. We’re strategically expanding our North American writing team and forging meaningful partnerships with destinations and brands that speak to the sophisticated American traveler."The new leadership team includes Jennifer Pearson (Editor in Chief), Michelle Mullen (Managing Editor), and CJ Dixon (Director of Partnerships & Travel Editor), who together bring decades of experience in editorial leadership, marketing strategy, and relationship building. Their shared mission: to preserve the authenticity and global appeal of House of Coco while tailoring content and collaboration opportunities to the needs of its growing U.S. audience."This expansion marks an exciting evolution for House of Coco as we build upon our established global presence with a more dedicated focus on the American luxury consumer," Pearson adds. "We’re maintaining our signature editorial voice that readers love, while delivering more regionally relevant content that celebrates the unique travel aspirations and lifestyle interests of our American audience."In addition to expanding its contributor network, House of Coco is enhancing its digital experience with a newly revamped website, growing its newsletter and social media reach, and introducing new editorial formats to better spotlight brand partners and destinations in meaningful, immersive ways.With this evolution, House of Coco reaffirms its commitment to inspiring the modern luxury traveler with content that’s globally minded, culturally rich, and deeply rooted in authentic storytelling.Key Highlights:New Ownership: Led by Editor in Chief Jennifer Pearson, Managing Editor Michelle Mullen, and Director of Partnerships CJ Dixon.U.S. Expansion: Growing the North American writing team and strengthening ties with U.S.-based travel and lifestyle brands.Audience Reach: U.S. readership already matches the publication’s UK base- one of the fastest-growing segments.Strategic Collaborations: Focused on building brand and destination partnerships tailored to the U.S. luxury consumer.Enhanced Digital Experience: Includes updated website, expanded social presence, revitalized e-newsletter and a curated service provider directory.About House of CocoHouse of Coco is a luxury lifestyle and travel publication with a global reach through its popular website and social media channels. Known for featuring some of the world’s most iconic destinations and brands, House of Coco inspires readers to explore the world and live their best lives- while giving them the tools to do so. As a women-owned business focused on affluent and adventurous female globetrotters, House of Coco provides a unique voice to an empowered audience. Its authentic approach to storytelling sets the brand apart in the luxury lifestyle space.

