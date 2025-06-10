INE Security Alert: Research Shows Purple Team Skills Drive Job Security as Cybersecurity Pros Seek Career Stability

Cary, NC, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research reveals that cybersecurity professionals with purple team capabilities – skills that blend offensive and defensive expertise – are in high demand, and have the potential to command salaries significantly higher than traditional specialists. The industry research findings, highlighted as part of INE Security's comprehensive two-month study of career trends in cybersecurity, reinforce how industry professionals are adapting to both economic pressures and evolving threat landscapes by developing cross-functional skills that bridge traditional red team and blue team disciplines.

"We're seeing a fundamental shift in what makes cybersecurity professionals valuable," said Tracy Wallace, Director of Content Development at INE Security. "While the broader tech sector has lost over 300,000 jobs in the past two years, cybersecurity professionals with specialized purple team skills are not only keeping their positions – they’re actually advancing, thriving, and proving that they possess strong earning power."

Research Findings Paint Clear Picture

INE Security's analysis of current market conditions reveals several key trends driving the rise of purple team capabilities:

Salary Premium : Purple team positions command salaries ranging from $57,000 to $186,000, representing an 18% premium over traditional single-discipline security roles, according to ZipRecruiter.

Purple team positions command salaries ranging from $57,000 to $186,000, representing an 18% premium over traditional single-discipline security roles, according to ZipRecruiter. Market Demand : Despite 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity positions globally, 64% of organizations cite skills gaps rather than headcount as their primary security challenge (2024 ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study).

Despite 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity positions globally, 64% of organizations cite skills gaps rather than headcount as their primary security challenge (2024 ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study). Career Advancement: Professionals with purple team experience show faster progression to senior and leadership roles, as organizations value comprehensive security understanding.

"When organizations face budget pressure, they keep the people who can handle multiple responsibilities,” Wallace explained. “Purple team professionals represent exactly that kind of versatility."

Economic Uncertainty Drives Skill Convergence

Cybersecurity professionals are navigating an increasingly complex career landscape. While the broader technology sector faces layoffs and budget constraints, cybersecurity remains a growth area, albeit one with changing requirements.

Current economic pressures and evolving threats are creating demand for cybersecurity professionals who understand both sides of the security equation. The 2024 ISC² Cybersecurity Workforce Study supports these findings, showing that nearly two-thirds of cybersecurity leaders (64%) believe that skills gaps can have a more negative impact than staffing shortages, and 90% currently have one or more skills gaps on their cybersecurity teams.

"Economic turbulence has a way of separating essential highly specialized skills from nice-to-have specializations," Wallace noted. "Organizations under financial pressure need security staff who can adapt, collaborate, and deliver results regardless of resource constraints."

Scarcity Creates Value in a Competitive Market

INE Security's analysis of current purple team job postings reveals consistent compensation patterns across major employers:

Meta's Offensive Security Engineer, Purple Team: $117,000-$137,000 annually, plus a comprehensive benefits package (Washington, DC)

KBR's Red Team Operator, Blue/Red Cooperative Operations: $80,700-$121,000 (Washington, DC)

Kroll's Purple Team Specialist: $100,000-$140,000 (Remote positions available)

JPMorgan Chase Purple Team Operator: $80,000-$120,000 (Dallas, TX)

These positions represent a premium over traditional single-discipline security roles, with the limited supply of qualified candidates driving competitive compensation packages.

Career Resiliency Through Adaptation

INE Security's ongoing focus on cybersecurity career resilience has revealed that sustainable cybersecurity careers require continuous adaptation rather than static specialization. Purple team approaches provide a framework for ongoing learning that remains relevant regardless of how specific technologies or threats evolve.

The research shows that professionals who develop purple team capabilities early in their careers demonstrate greater long-term earning potential and job satisfaction. These individuals often become the bridges between different organizational functions, making them indispensable during both growth and contraction phases.

"The most bulletproof careers are built on adaptability rather than narrow expertise," Wallace noted. "Purple teams teach you to think systematically about security challenges, communicate across disciplines, and adapt to new situations. Those capabilities transfer regardless of what specific technologies you're working with."

About INE Security:

INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and cybersecurity certifications. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE Security’s suite of learning paths and preparation for professional certifications offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training for cybersecurity jobs while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

Kathryn Brown INE kbrown@ine.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.