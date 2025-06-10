BERLIN and SYDNEY, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world celebrates Pride Month, new research from the trans dating platform ts-dating.com highlights a sobering reality: mainstream dating apps remain unsafe and exclusionary spaces for many trans users.

According to a recent cross-market user survey conducted by ts-dating.com, only 15% of trans people feel safe using general dating apps during Pride Month. The study, based on responses from 1,200 users in Germany and Australia, reveals serious issues around harassment, invisibility, and fetishization:

33% of dating app users admit to fetishizing trans individuals , rather than expressing genuine interest.

of dating app users admit to , rather than expressing genuine interest. 61% of trans users have received sexually objectifying messages.

of trans users have received sexually objectifying messages. 48% say they are unable to represent their gender identity accurately on mainstream platforms.

say they are accurately on mainstream platforms. 54% experience discrimination or harassment on a regular basis.

"During Pride Month — a time that’s supposed to celebrate inclusion and dignity — many trans people are still navigating online spaces that are anything but safe," says a spokesperson for ts-dating.com.

By contrast, ts-dating.com provides a specialized alternative built specifically for the trans community. The platform offers:

Inclusive gender identity and orientation options

Tailored search and match features

Proactive moderation and community guidelines

A focus on real connections, not harmful stereotypes

“Pride is more than parades and rainbows. It’s about being able to show up as your full self — and be seen, respected, and safe. That’s what we’re committed to every day,” says the platform’s team.

As Pride Month continues, ts-dating.com calls on dating platforms — and society at large — to take inclusion seriously, not just in marketing campaigns, but in product design, policy, and culture.

About TS-Dating

ts-dating.com is a global dating platform exclusively for trans people and their admirers. Founded with the mission to create a safer, more inclusive space for trans individuals in the online dating world, TS-Dating serves users across the world with a commitment to authenticity, respect, and community. As one of the leading platforms dedicated to trans connections, TS-Dating continues to advocate for visibility, inclusion, and meaningful relationships.

